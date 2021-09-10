CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Business Owners Concerned Biden's Vaccine Mandate Will Make it Harder to Hire Workers

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
"In a tight marketplace, it's very difficult to find employees, much less to keep our current employees," said Jonathan Chariff, CEO of South Motors.

Jason Kennedy
7d ago

good real people that use there brain instead of being told what to do like good little sheep they are, to the guy or girl Guest B1 not your fault but it is you voted for this dictator not us true American's we voted for America not against it. Not your business not the government to bark orders and force us to do anything. once you take away freedom of choice you are no longer free but controlled and told what to do, where you can go and what you can have.

CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
foxbaltimore.com

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into peoples' pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
The Independent

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.Some of nation's top medical advisers on Friday delivered a stinging rebuke of the idea, in essence telling the White House: not so fast. A key...
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Arizona Mirror

Biden’s American Rescue Plan is working for Arizona

Over the last year-and-a-half, the people of Arizona have faced some truly enormous challenges. From a pandemic that presented the United States government with a crisis the likes of which we haven’t seen in our lifetimes, to historic droughts, to a former president encouraging a violent insurrection — some could say it has felt like […] The post Biden’s American Rescue Plan is working for Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
New Jersey Monitor

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing.  In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
mprnews.org

With vaccines now mandated for workplaces, will a travel mandate be next?

A debate is heating up over whether President Joe Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate should be extended to cover those who travel domestically by plane and train. The president's order last week requires everyone from health care workers and federal government employees to those working at private companies with more than 100 employees, be vaccinated against COVID-19, or be frequently tested for the coronavirus. The administration says the mandate will cover about 100 million Americans, but the president stopped short of requiring vaccination for those who travel.
TRAVEL
