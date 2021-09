SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, doctors are concerned hospitals could be overwhelmed by both flu and coronavirus cases. But many are confused if a booster shot will be necessary in the near future. Even though President Joe Biden is pushing for booster shots, the Food And Drug Administration has hit the breaks on them. The World Health Organization said those who haven’t been able to get a second shot should get it before others get a third shot. University of Irvine Epidemiologist, Dr. Andrew Noymer said while there are still questions about how well a third...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO