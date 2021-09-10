Toxic algae reported in Yosemite Valley creek

A 28-mile swath of the Merced River in California—where a couple, their 1-year-old and their dog were found dead in August—has been closed after water samples turned up extremely high levels of toxins tied to algae. Hiking trails and water access along the Merced River between Briceburg and Bagby have been closed off. The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their daughter and family dog were found Aug. 17 on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest along the river. “These algal blooms can produce toxins that can make people and pets extremely sick,” Elizabeth Meyer-Shields, a Bureau of Land Management spokesperson said in a statement. The cause of death for the family has not been determined but foul play has been ruled out.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO