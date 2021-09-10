CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

UGA study finds gout treatment drug could help COVID-19 patients

 8 days ago

ATLANTA — A team of University of Georgia researchers may have found a drug that is an effective treatment for COVID-19. The UGA study, released Friday in Nature’s Scientific Reports, found that probenecid, a federally approved oral medication to treat gout, has broad antiviral properties that makes it a prime candidate to combat not only a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19, but other viruses like the flu. Probenecid has been on the market for over 40 years and has minimal side effects that include nausea, dizziness, vomiting and headaches.

