Google Workspace apps are getting a tasty new look with Android 12
Ahead of the release of Android 12 Snow Cone in just a few weeks, Google has revealed that Google Workspace apps will also be getting a new Material You redesign. For those unfamiliar, Material You is a new Material Design language for the latest version of the search giant's mobile operating system that is essentially a rethink of Android's whole user interface with rounded buttons, more varied colors as well as smoother motion and animations.www.techradar.com
