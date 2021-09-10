CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google Workspace apps are getting a tasty new look with Android 12

By Anthony Spadafora
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ahead of the release of Android 12 Snow Cone in just a few weeks, Google has revealed that Google Workspace apps will also be getting a new Material You redesign. For those unfamiliar, Material You is a new Material Design language for the latest version of the search giant's mobile operating system that is essentially a rethink of Android's whole user interface with rounded buttons, more varied colors as well as smoother motion and animations.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

"The Ghost of Google Maps" has been frightening both iOS and Android users of the app

According to Google Maps users on Twitter and Reddit, a mysterious male voice can be heard coming from the app. The voice is deep and has an Indian accent. One Reddit user with the handle u/couverando1984 explains what happened to him. "Hi. I use the English voice and it's normally a woman's voice. On my trip home today it was mostly the woman voice, then suddenly for one instruction it talked in what sounded like a deep man's voice with a slight Indian accent. Has anyone had this? Sounds crazy."
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Poll: Have you been experiencing bugs in Google's Android apps lately?

Google makes plenty of great apps for smartphones, whether they're on iOS or the best Android phones ... that is, when they work. While no app developer is perfect and apps can often experience bugs, Google can't seem to get its apps and services together to just work. Something important always seems to break, which can render some apps and even phones useless.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Why Google Is Blocking Apps on Old Android Phones

Google’s move to block its apps on older Android devices might seem like a bad thing, but ultimately it could provide more protection to its users. It’s easy to look at any chance big tech takes to cut off access to older devices as a way of pushing users to upgrade or buy new devices. However, that isn’t the case with Google’s latest move to block apps on Android phones running Android 2.3.7 or older. According to experts, Google’s statement that the move will help provide a more secure environment for Android and Google users is actually true, which is why the move is a necessary one.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IndieWire

Amazon Tech Deals: Apple iPad, Echo Dot, and Other Gadgets to Buy On Sale

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get great deals on gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home. Thanks to wireless Bluetooth speakers and camera-enabled doorbells, it’s pretty easy to stream music and TV or find out who’s at the front door without actually lifting a finger. To give you a headstart, we gathered up some of the best Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
WebProNews

No, Android Apps Are Not Coming to the Xbox

The Xbox will not be getting Windows 11 Android app support, despite some rumors to the contrary. One of the biggest features in Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 is support for Android apps. Microsoft had originally planned on including support when Windows 11 shipped, but the company has since indicated Android support will arrive later.
CELL PHONES
diginomica.com

Google readies Workspace for hybrid world of work

Beta, Delta, Gamma, Lambda...it's clear that by the time we work our way through the SARS-Cov2 variant alphabet, companies will have long since given up on setting firm dates for office attendance. As I wrote in my last column, an increasing number of CEOs are resigned to the fact that...
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

8 great apps you can only get on an Android phone

A lot goes into choosing a mobile phone that is right for you. Some users prefer a certain look and feel, while others are more loyal to a brand they have used for years and are familiar with. But the biggest factor is the operating system. Tap or click here for five things only your Android phone can do (and an iPhone can’t).
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Docs#Google Meet#Android#Google Drive#Google Workspace#Gmail#Google Calendar#Google Sans#Sheets#Itproportal
Android Central

Google faces new EU probe over forcing Android OEMs to use Google Assistant

Google is reportedly under renewed EU antitrust investigation for forcing Android OEMs to use Google Assistant as the default voice assistant on their devices. EU regulators had raised concerns over "attempts to restrict the number of voice assistants" on smart devices in June. Regulators are also concerned about Google and...
BUSINESS
lifewire.com

Google Dropping Key Apps From Android 2.3 and Lower

If you're using Android 2.3.7 or lower, you'll be losing access to apps like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Maps starting September 27. Google has announced that, in the name of safety, devices using the older operating system will no longer be able to sign in to some apps. So it's advising that, if your device uses Android 2.3.7 or older, you should update to Android 3.0 or higher if you're able.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google 'Spaces' are now available for all Workspace users

Google is rolling out a bunch of new Workspace updates. Spaces are now live for all users. You will soon be able to "ring" other users with Google Meet inside the Gmail app. Google has announced new Workspace updates that aim to help hybrid work a lot easier. Spaces, which is a rebranding of Google's Slack competitor "Rooms," is now live for all Workspace users.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
WDW News Today

New D23 App Now Available on Apple Store and Google Play

D23 has introduced a new app, now available on the Apple Store and Google Play. With the D23 app, guests can access news, event information, discounts and offers, merchandise, and more. The D23 Fan Cam lets users decorate their photos with Disney stickers. Members can also find their D23 membership...
CELL PHONES
mensjournal.com

First Look at New Google Pixel 6

Fall is almost here, and aside from cooler temps, colorful trees, and the resurgence of pumpkin beers, that means one thing: a slate of new tech releases. Google has been stoking anticipation for the upcoming reveal of its Pixel 6 smartphone since it first announced details back in August, and now it’s given us the best glimpse yet with a new trailer. While full specs are still under wraps, the Pixel 6 is notable for being the first phone to use Google’s new Tensor chip, which the company designed in-house.
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

Google enhances Workspace to help employees collaborate regardless of location

Google LLC today announced a series of updates for its Workspace cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools focused on helping employees collaborate equally regardless of location, device preference, role or language. The updates cover a broad spectrum of features and tools. Leading the list is that “spaces” in Google Chat...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Google starts rolling out redesigned Weather app on Android [Update: Back for some]

As we spotted last week, the Google Weather app on Android is getting a redesign, and it’s now beginning to roll out to those on the latest Search beta. Update 9/5: The Google Weather redesign on Android is back for some people. This current version addresses the previous white status bar by properly theming it to match the weather condition.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Google Workspace adds a ‘report’ button for flagging coworkers’ misconduct

Flagging bad behavior at work is about to get a lot easier inside Google’s Workspace software. As part of a major update to Workspace—the business productivity tools formerly known as G Suite—Google is adding a “Report” function for chatroom conversations between coworkers. Clicking this option brings up a menu of reporting options, such as violations of workplace guidelines, non-disclosure agreement violations, and spam. When users flag a conversation, Google says it will deliver the complaint to a workplace administrator for further review.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Avocor Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Workspace and Launches Two New Google Meet Series One All-in-one Video Conferencing Devices, Revolutionizing Personal and Team Collaboration

Developed with Google Workspace to bring meeting equity to everyone both in-person and remote, the new Google Meet Series One Desk 27 and Board 65 by Avocor combine video conferencing and digital whiteboarding to provide robust meeting experiences for teams looking for more inclusive and immersive collaboration. Avocor, one of...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy