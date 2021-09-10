Google Workspace apps are getting a tasty new look with Android 12

Google’s move to block its apps on older Android devices might seem like a bad thing, but ultimately it could provide more protection to its users. It’s easy to look at any chance big tech takes to cut off access to older devices as a way of pushing users to upgrade or buy new devices. However, that isn’t the case with Google’s latest move to block apps on Android phones running Android 2.3.7 or older. According to experts, Google’s statement that the move will help provide a more secure environment for Android and Google users is actually true, which is why the move is a necessary one.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO