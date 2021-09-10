CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Robert Nichols: Gov. Abbott calls for 3rd special session to address redistricting and more

This weekend, we recognize the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. We remember and pray for all the Americans who were killed during the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Flight 93. Let us never forget. Here are five things happening around your...

Gov. Greg Abbott has called a third special legislative session to deal with redistricting, to decide how to spend billions of dollars in pandemic funding from the federal government and to determine to whether state or local governments can mandate COVID-19 vaccines, as well as some pet issues of the governor that failed to pass recent sessions.
Governor Abbott announced Tuesday that he will convene a third special legislative session at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. The proclamation identifies 5 agenda items for the third Special Session. "The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census...
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sept. 7 that a third special session begins on Sept. 20, with redistricting one of the issues to be considered. The session will include four other agenda items: American Rescue Plan Act appropriations, transgender athletes’ participation in University Interscholastic League competitions, vaccine mandates and exemptions for state or local government entities and a ban on tethering dogs outside with heavy chains.
(The Center Square) – The Texas Legislature’s second special session ended ahead of Labor Day weekend with many of the bills prioritized by Gov. Greg Abbott passing. Key among them was election reform and bail reform, which failed to pass during the regular session and the first special session. Of...
Set to convene on Sept. 20, 3rd special session to focus on redistricting, vaccine mandates, transgender sports participation

AUSTIN, Texas — On the same day Gov. Greg Abbott signed a sweeping elections bill into law, he announced a third special session of the 87th Texas Legislature. The third special session will convene at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 and will include five agenda items. Among the more notable ones are the redrawing of political boundaries in Texas in light of the 2020 census, legislation that would limit student-athletes to participation on teams that conform to the gender assigned them at birth and COVID-19 vaccine mandates by state and local government entities, which Abbott has vehemently opposed.
On Tuesday evening, Gov. Greg Abbott called yet another special session of the Texas Legislature, ordering state lawmakers to head back to Austin for one more round of legislating starting September 20. Abbott’s announcement came hours after he signed Senate Bill 1 into law, the controversial set of GOP election...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky legislature is holding a special session next week after Labor Day amid a surging COVID-19 crisis across the state. Gov. Andy Beshear, who on Saturday afternoon called a special session to start on 10 a.m. Tuesday is asking lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at curbing COVID-19. Beshear signed a proclamation officially calling the legislators into special session during a press conference at the capitol in Frankfort.
Back when Greg Abbott was attorney general, and running for governor, he used to say, "I go into the office in the morning, I sue Barack Obama, and then I go home." Now that Barack Obama is no longer president, but his former vice-presidential wingman Joe Biden is, Abbott might have to change to "I go into the office in the morning, I find out that Joe Biden has sued me, and then I go home."
