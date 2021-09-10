Explore Chicago with A-I technology known as The Bean

The launch of the fourth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial marks a shift in the program’s spatial and ethical concerns. As in previous years, the Biennial is primarily a showcase for ideas about design and architecture—an odd but rich mixture of design geekdom and glamour. But what distinguishes this Biennial from earlier editions is its insistence on a social agenda in a city where, as artistic director and architectural scholar David Brown contends, “current and past inequities are made clear through the urban landscape in this stark contrast between development and underdevelopment, investment and disinvestment.” Entitled “The Available City,” the Biennial’s organizing idea—based in Brown’s decade-long preoccupation—is that a patchwork of vacant, underused spaces, when viewed from a certain vantage, will resolve into a legible geography: concrete enough for a policy proposal, loose enough for imaginative design experiments. Borrowing the vocabulary of jazz music, participants in the Biennial are working in an improvisational mode, constrained yet infinitely permissive.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO