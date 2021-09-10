CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Explore Chicago with A-I technology known as The Bean

By Christine Flores
WGN TV
WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The famed bean is now helping tourists and locals explore new neighborhoods. It’s all thanks to a new tool that uses A-I technology. Jason Lesniewicz with Choose Chicago spoke with WGN News Now about the platform and how it works.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Destination Illinois: Exploring the hidden gardens of Chicago

CHICAGO — It’s the slogan on Chicago’s official seal: “Urbs in Horto.” It’s Latin for “City in a Garden.”. Multitudes of people have enjoyed the colorful gardens of Grant Park and Navy Pier. But there’s so much more in the hidden gardens of Chicago. A hundred yards from the mechanized...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bean#Choose Chicago#Wgn News Now
newcity.com

The Geography of Emptiness: Newcity Explores the 2021 Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB 2021)

The launch of the fourth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial marks a shift in the program’s spatial and ethical concerns. As in previous years, the Biennial is primarily a showcase for ideas about design and architecture—an odd but rich mixture of design geekdom and glamour. But what distinguishes this Biennial from earlier editions is its insistence on a social agenda in a city where, as artistic director and architectural scholar David Brown contends, “current and past inequities are made clear through the urban landscape in this stark contrast between development and underdevelopment, investment and disinvestment.” Entitled “The Available City,” the Biennial’s organizing idea—based in Brown’s decade-long preoccupation—is that a patchwork of vacant, underused spaces, when viewed from a certain vantage, will resolve into a legible geography: concrete enough for a policy proposal, loose enough for imaginative design experiments. Borrowing the vocabulary of jazz music, participants in the Biennial are working in an improvisational mode, constrained yet infinitely permissive.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Is a ‘twindemic’ on the horizon? | Few Illinois schools COVID testing weekly, despite signing up for program | How Chicago Party Aunt became a Netflix series

Good morning, Chicago. Experts are warning that the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of something we heard about last fall, too: a potential “twindemic.” Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming flu season and getting your flu shot this year during the pandemic. In lighter news, if you’re looking for something fun (and safe) to do this weekend, we have ...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Where Police Recover the Most Guns in Chicago

Chicago police are on track to recover over 12,000 guns this year, a record high and more than New York City and Los Angeles combined. But those numbers look very different depending on where you are in the city. And even as more guns have been taken off the streets, shootings have continued to rise compared to last year.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Chicago Tribune

The story behind Mario’s Italian Lemonade as it closes for the season, marking the end of summer in Chicago

Summer starts to end in Chicago when Mario’s Italian Lemonade says it’s closing for the season. “I like closing on a nice hot day,” said Mario “Skip” DiPaolo, 77. He co-owns the iconic Italian ice stand in the historic Little Italy neighborhood with his wife and three children. “I want you to remember the last lemonade you had when it was hot outside.” This year, the last day comes Sunday. ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Of Cars Roll Through Downtown For Second Night To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Car caravans celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the streets of downtown Chicago overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and started up again on Thursday night – leaving traffic gridlocked all around the downtown area until early Friday morning. Late Thursday night, car caravans took over the streets all around the downtown area for a wild scene. The rolling parade set off fireworks, honked horns, revved engines, and waved flags. The rolling parade, honking horns, waving flags, revving engine, even setting off fireworks was part of the scene that continued until around 4 a.m. Friday near Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. This is...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dogs, Humans Turn Out At Montrose Harbor For PAWS Chicago 5K

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dogs and their humans took to Montrose Harbor on Saturday for the annual PAWS Chicago 5K. We were out early on Saturday morning to see all the pups dragging their owners out for a great cause. The event raises money for PAWS Chicago, their shelters, and their hospital for rescued pets. PAWS notes that it is the largest dog-friendly charity event in Chicago, and an opportunity to give animals a second chance at happiness.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Group wants neighbors to connect to help curb violence in Chicago

CHICAGO — The West Chesterfield Community Association came together Saturday for a unique gathering. It was a backyard conversation and a brainstorming session on ways to improve quality of life in the community. South Side residents, community organizations and police came together outside the home of the West Chesterfield Community...
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
editorials24.com

Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger

This fast-food restaurant literally gave her the finger. A Bolivian woman will likely never look at “finger food” the same way again after she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger. A video of the revolting find is currently blowing up online, Newsflash reported.
RESTAURANTS
ABC7 Chicago

10 shot over 4 hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in three downtown neighborhoods

CHICAGO -- Ten people were shot over four hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in the downtown neighborhoods of Near North, Lincoln Park and South Loop. All three neighborhoods have seen more shootings from this time last year, the steepest rise in the 1st District that covers the Loop: 76%. The 18th District, which covers Near North, has reported 20% more shootings from a year ago. The 19th District is up 6%.
CHICAGO, IL
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
RESTAURANTS
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy