A new AMD mining GPU may have leaked online – here's why this one is different

By John Loeffler
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Specs for a rumored AMD mining GPU have popped up online, indicating that the new Big Navi 22-powered card could get a roughly 39.06 MH/s cryptomining hash rate. The card specs and accompanying photos were send to Videocardz by a reader, claiming the photos came from a Chinese source and came with very little information other than what could be gleaned from the photos themselves – though these do tell us a lot, if valid.

IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar

Microsoft says Azure users will have to patch these worrying security flaws themselves

Microsoft’s latest guidelines regarding the recently disclosed OMI vulnerabilities has put the onus on users to patch many of the affected Azure services. The September Patch Tuesday bundle shipped with fixes for four zero-day vulnerabilities in the open source software agent named Open Management Infrastructure (OMI), which is automatically deployed inside Linux virtual machines (VM) when users enable certain Azure services.
SOFTWARE
