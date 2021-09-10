CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alberto Razzetti Breaks Oldest Italian Record On The Books With 4:01.57 400 IM

By Ben Dornan
swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring ISL Match 5, Toronto Titan Alberto Razzetti took out the 2006 short course 400 IM Italian record held by Luca Marin. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Toronto Titans swimmer Alberto Razzetti swam an event-winning 4:01.57 400 IM during Match 5 of the International Swimming League’s 2021 season. That swim for Razzetti was enough to take out Luca Marin‘s Italian record in the event from nearly 15 years ago at the 2006 European Championships of 4:01.71.

