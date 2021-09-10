Alberto Razzetti Breaks Oldest Italian Record On The Books With 4:01.57 400 IM
During ISL Match 5, Toronto Titan Alberto Razzetti took out the 2006 short course 400 IM Italian record held by Luca Marin. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Toronto Titans swimmer Alberto Razzetti swam an event-winning 4:01.57 400 IM during Match 5 of the International Swimming League’s 2021 season. That swim for Razzetti was enough to take out Luca Marin‘s Italian record in the event from nearly 15 years ago at the 2006 European Championships of 4:01.71.swimswam.com
Comments / 0