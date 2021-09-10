Alberto Razzetti Breaks Oldest Italian Record On The Books With 4:01.57 400 IM

ATLANTA — While the eyes of the golf world early Sunday were on the Solheim Cup and the impending Patrick Cantlay-Jon Rahm duel for the Tour Championship/FedEx Cup title, Sungjae Im was quietly making history … of a sort. Starting with the 2020 U.S. Open in September, Im has been golf's iron man, playing in 35 PGA Tour events (out of a possible 50 during this wraparound “super season”) and making the cut 29 times. With that many reps, maybe it’s no surprise that he just broke the PGA Tour's season birdie record with this 22-footer on the second hole at the Tour Championship:

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO