Repairs continue at deteriorating condo complex in Belle Isle

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — People who live in a Belle Isle condo complex said their homes are starting to show signs of deterioration.

Residents said there is so much damage that their floors are sinking in and their walls are cracking.

9 Investigates started reporting on the Palm Square Condominium in July.

City inspectors found cracks in the walkways and brought in structural engineers to look at the building.

The manager told Channel 9 he would make the fixes right away, and some repairs have been made; but investigative reporter Shannon Butler was asked to come back to the complex for a second look and see inside one of the units.

Tania Rivera moved into the condominium a few months ago, and now she may have to move out.

Not because she wants to, but because she may have to.

“I have four kids, so I always look to make sure everything is perfect,” Rivera said.

She called the city of Belle Isle and then Channel 9, when she said she could not get the managers to make repairs.

Her second-floor unit is showing cracks around the door frame, cracks in the walls and what appears to be issues with the flooring.

“My kids don’t sleep here (any) more because the floors are very bad,” she said.

Channel 9 reported in July that the complex also has large cracks in the walkways.

Structural engineers were brought in by the city, and the manager offered a second opinion.

Complex manager Jesus Marrero said he would make the fixes.

Rivera has not paid her rent this month, and said she was holding it until she could get the management to make repairs.

Because of that, the manager has given her a three-day notice for eviction proceedings.

She does not want to move but said she can’t stay like this.

“These cracks just came out … three weeks ago. That’s why it worries me. It’s just coming so fast,” Rivera said.

Marrero said Thursday that in 24 hours he would begin repairs on her unit and try to work with her on the rent.

