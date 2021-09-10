CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WA state prison guard is suspected violent biker gang leader

 8 days ago
16-year-old human trafficking victim found in locked barn surrounded by barbed wire in Michigan

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A corrections officer at a Washington state prison accused of having a leadership role in a violent motorcycle gang has been arrested on various charges.

Corrections officer Dustin Wendelin was arrested at the prison at 6 a.m. Thursday by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office with help from regional law enforcement partners, The Tri-City Herald reported.

A second accused outlaw gang leader, Charles Montgomery, was arrested later Thursday at his home nearby in Umatilla County, Oregon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Intelligence generated from traffic stops in Walla Walla County led to a joint investigation into two local members of the Pagan’s 1% Outlaw Motorcycle Gang,” the news release said.

Attempts to reach lawyers who could comment for the men were not immediately successful on Friday.

Sheriff’s officials collaborated on the investigation for several months with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in Griffin, Georgia, and with federal law enforcement partners.

The Pagans frequently participate in violent crime, trafficking and racketeering, according to the sheriff’s office. In the last several months, Pagan members across the country are suspected of participating in bombings, shootings, felonious assaults, and homicides, according to sheriff’s officials.

Both Wendelin and Montgomery are indicted in Georgia on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts each of violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Sheriff’s officials said Wendelin and Montgomery hold leadership positions in a local Pagan’s chapter.

Prosecutors will seek their extradition to Georgia as the first step in a joint investigation into the West Coast Pagan’s gang, officials said. Multiple local, state and federal agencies are involved in the case, and officials said other charges are possible.

Comments / 58

jeff pickner
8d ago

being arrested at his work as a guard that had to give the inmates a good laugh,I bet they can't wait till he's back in there not as a guard but an inmate

Reply(2)
21
Shari Strazz
8d ago

HOW are these two men INDICTED in GEORGIA for these crimes? OBVIOUSLY, ( okay, NOT so obvious for some people) with Wendelin being a prison guard, as well as a COUNTY OR STATE EMPLOYEE, it should be VERY EASY to CHECK their work history and see if they are actually the 1% who can ' BE IN TWO PLACES AT ONCE'. Since the affiliate is PAGAN .... AND 1%...,. It COULD BE TRUE! Right??? SMH! I have ZERO knowledge of ANY type of ' GANG' ( well, I do know a little about the 'OUR GANG'. Those 'LITTLE RASCALS'. LOL!!) BUT, I have yet to hear of one that can astro-project OR travel so quickly that no one noticed them gone. SMH!!!

Reply(13)
5
Edward Hanson
7d ago

Can't be much worse than the gang of leftists in Congress.

Reply
17
