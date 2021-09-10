Moose & Maggie's 2021 NFL Picks: Week 1

We’ve finally reached the main course of the first week of football and it’s time for some NFL Picks for Week 1. If Thursday night was any indication of what the 2021 season has to offer, we’re in for one heckuva ride. The Cowboys shocked the nation by taking their game against the defending Super Bowl champs to the wire. By far the underdogs, Dallas worked hard to keep the game close and even took the lead late in the game. Unfortunately, they left Tom Brady too much time which he used to come back and steal the win. In the process though, America’s Team proved that you can never count any team out of any game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO