Groton, CT

20 years after 9/11, region still a target, too vulnerable

The Day
 8 days ago

Is there any thinking person out there who does not know that southeastern Connecticut is at risk of possible terrorist attacks by insane countries or coalitions, likely to form destructive plans for targeted American places? The Gold Star Bridge, destroyed, would block the channel for submarines, rendering the Groton base useless, then destroyed, not to mention the I-95 corridor crippled.

