MLS

2519 Reisterstown Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all investors! Parkview/Woodbrook townhome awaits your creativity. All brick porch-front.4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a spacious fenced rear yard with alley access. Blocks from city shopping and transit. **NO Private showings** LA will hold the property open from 11:00am - 3:00pm on Saturday September 18th. Listing courtesy of...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3936 Tiverton Road

All offers must be submitted by the Buyer's agent via the RES.NET Agent Portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150.00. The fee will be collected and disbursed by the settlement agent and disbursed at the closing and settlement of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a RES.NET Agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account.Great opportunity! 4 bedroom 3 full baths and a fully finished basement with subbasement. Sitting on a a large corner lot with a little work this home will be a gem for the next lucky owner. Schedule today this will not last long!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10605 Wayne Highway

Why rent when you can own this completely remodeled house? This adorable home has a brand-new kitchen, newly updated appliances, and granite! New flooring and freshly painted walls add to the charm of the home. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Of Central Pa. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5797 Rockspray

COME SEE THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL, 2 1/2 BATH TOWN HOME IN MOUNTAIN VILLAGE! READY TO MOVE IN!!! SELLER WILL PAY 3% TOWARD CLOSING IF BUYER AGREES TO USE SIGNATURE SETTLEMENTS. ALL NEW KITCHEN. NEW APPLIANCES. ALL BATHROOMS REMODELED. NEW WASHER/DRYER. NEW CARPET. NEW PAINT. MASTER BATH. 2 WALK IN CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM. FAMILY ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL. DECK. COMMUNITY POOL. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20517 Mt Aetna Road

Vacant Land in the desirable Robinwood Area. 2.37 acres Zoned residential. Listing courtesy of Rg Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-09-18T16:53:24.17.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

914 Reverdy Road

WOW MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED END UNIT ROWHOME IN BALTIMORE! HOME FEATURES A MODERN LOOK WITH LUXURY VINYL FLOORING, CHAIR RAIL, CROWN MOLDINGS, FINISHED BASEMENT, CENTRAL AIR, RECESSED LIGHTS, DISHWASHER, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, CUSTOM PAINT JOB, CENTRAL AIR, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, LARGE FENCED YARD, FRONT PORCH. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. HURRY BEFORE ITS GONE! SELLER OFFERING A FREE HOME WARRANTY WITH USE OF CLEAR TITLE FOR SETTLEMENT.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9305 Nester Road

Bright renovated single house, 5bed 3full baths, Open floor plan. ML opens to kitchen with 9' island & great room with wonderful dining & entertaining space. SS appliances, 36" farmhouse sink, granite counters, 42" cabinets, glass tile backsplash. 4 BR on 2nd floors gleaming hardwoods, renovated Full baths. lower level Fireplace, One-of-a-kind tiled wall. Newer elec panel, HVAC, gas fireplace, New roof, new water heater, patio. *Woodson high*
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8847 Stephen Decatur Highway

Just over 30 acres of land, less than 10 miles from both Ocean City and Assateague beaches. Possible Subdivision. Listing courtesy of Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-09-18T18:52:19.973.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1657 Colonial Way

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome. This townhome will meet all your needs and then some. Close to major arteries and and stores. Please park in parking space 1657. Thank you for showing!. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

511 Holly Ridge Way

Very rare villa in cleverly thought out Holly Ridge Community. This home is on a dead end road, and is situated across from a greenbelt, with mere steps to your mailbox and overflow parking (one of several) just across the street. Around the corner you will find a playground, and within other sections of the community are a butterfly park, and a mini putting green/bird watching park. Also sprinkled throughout the community are doggy waste stations with baggies. The home itself is a gorgeous two level, 32' wide townhome with a 2-car garage. The spacious 2-story foyer boasts wood floors and beautiful 2-tone banisters, as well as a coat/utility closet, laundry, and powder room. Around the corner you will find a stunning, bright kitchen with a huge island, pendant lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas stove, large stainless sink, pantry, and a ton of storage. The kitchen opens up onto a 2-story living room with beautiful, big windows, and lots of natural light! Off of the living room is your main level owner's suite complete with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and a spacious ensuite bathroom with double shower, and dual vanity with granite counter. As we head upstairs, you will find a spacious loft area that opens up onto the level below, with two storage closets, as well as the utility room with extra storage. Up here, two generously-sized secondary bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom, complete with a shower-tub combo, as well as a dual vanity with granite countertops. Conveniently and centrally located, you are within 30 minutes of Fort Meade, Annapolis, Arundel Mills, and Baltimore, with lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away off of Ritchie Hwy.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

823 Paul St

Immaculate - One Owner home in super convenient Staunton location. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home features an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceiling, gorgeous flooring, tasteful trim package and elegant gas fireplace. Stunning kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, appointed with pressed tin backsplash and adjacent to the dining area. Second floor has private oversized master with adjoining bath and two more bedrooms that share a full bath. Basement den offers additional privacy or potential home office. Spacious laundry area. Relax and entertain outside on the wonderful back deck or sit around the fire pit overlooking manicured landscaping. Located near restaurants, shopping and a quick hop to the I-81 & I-64 interchange for commuting. New HVAC installed early 2021.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

77 W Green Street

Perfectly perched on a corner lot in the coveted area of Downtown Westminster. This ALL STONE 4 bedroom Charmer boasts one of the best lots in the town. Walk to Restaurants and Downtown activities! Embrace the original Wood floors through out, 9 foot ceilings, large Living Room, classic Kitchen, separate Dining room with swing door, mudroom area, and bonus room off the living room! Up the stunning Staircase you will find 4 bedrooms, all with original wood floors . One of the bedrooms allows access to a fully finished upper level living ace to use as you desire. Updated Mechanicals and new roof! Outside you will find the fenced flat huge backyard with gardening area, stampcrete patio, and two car detached garage! All nestled in historic Westminster!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

406 Deer Hill Circle

A MUST SEE!!!!! Beautifully maintained home, with hardwood floors, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Finished lower level offers walk-out to beautifully manicured fenced-in yard. Outside storage shed is in place to hold all your gardening and lawn care needs. Family room provides outside access to deck with walk down to yard. Water filter system has been installed for your use. HOME WARRANTY.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5176 Mudville Lane

Terrific layout in this stunning five year young home!! The main floor layout is impressive with wide open entertaining space and a gorgeous Kitchen! 2 Bedrooms and a Full bath on one side of the home, with the Master on it's own other side. Upper level showcases ample opportunity for many possibilities: Office space, craft room, play room, multiple computer desk space, separate family room, theatre room, sewing room... any indoor hobby; the list can go on and on. The additional recessed lighting here is an inventive bonus as well. The basement is partially finished with a superior family room but it awaits your future expansion. Plumbing for the Bathroom exists making that future project a breeze. This home also has an upgraded, oversized garage (21' 3" X 19' X9") Vinyl Fencing in this super private yard. Make this your home for the keeping in a wonderful and convenient neighborhood. This home is 2 houses from the walking path that leads you to the neighborhood playground.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

710 4TH Street NE

What a Charmer! This thoughtfully updated, character-rich, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home is situated in an ideal Capitol Hill location just steps to Union Station, Stanton Park, and H Street. Its inviting main level has separate dining and living rooms with new hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and Eastern-facing, front windows. The updated kitchen has quartz counters, gas cooking, stainless appliances and abundant European-style cabinetry. Exit through the double French doors to the slate patio and private backyard where your inner grill master can cook up an enviable feast or you can enjoy a quiet drink after work. A powder room completes the main level floorplan. Following the painted brick wall up the staircase, you+GGll find matching new hardwood floors, a large primary bedroom with bow-front windows, a skylight and customized closets and two additional bedrooms with ample living and work-from-home space. The upstairs bathroom has been renovated and includes a soaking tub. The elevated deck off the back bedroom offers a great spot for a coffee break. There+GGs excellent storage both inside this home AND in the built-in shed in back. While nestled in the heart of Capitol Hill, 710 4th Street NE is close to major thoroughfares, the Metro and bus lines making commuting easy. And it+GGs just blocks to Eastern Market and the Capitol complex. Whole Foods, Giant, and Union Kitchen grocery are just steps away as well as some of the best shops and restaurants in DC. 97 Walk Score. 99 Bike Score.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

403 N Kenwood Avenue

NEW PRICE - MOVE IN READY!!! Stunningly REMODELED from top to bottom! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, backsplash, spacious pantry, new STAINLESS STEEL appliances, BRAND NEW HVAC, tons of recessed lighting and natural light, high ceilings, all new doors, beautifully redone bathrooms featuring marble style floors, new vanities with storage, completely redone and finished basement with NEW FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. Fenced in backyard. Move in Ready; Must See! 10++
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21758 Harroun Terrace

Beautiful freshly painted garage townhome that is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors on main level*Updated gourmet kitchen with huge center island and stainless appliances*Large family room with gas fireplace*Master suite offers tray ceiling, walk in closets and luxury master bathroom with granite*Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath and upper level laundry*Finished walkout lower level with den and 3rd full bath*Nice deck overlooks fenced backyard and so much more! Enjoy all of the Broadlands neighborhood amenities including three pools, two tennis courts, multiple playgrounds and picnic areas, community center and the Broadlands Nature Center.
BROADLANDS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

602 Whitcliff Court

Beautiful end unit in excellent location! Main level features maple hardwood floors, large light-filled living room, spacious dining room, and well-appointed kitchen with lovely updates. The upper level features a luxury primary suite with an en-suite full bath and roomy walk-in, two additional bedrooms, both large and bright, and the second full bath. The lower level has a versatile family room with a fireplace, a large laundry room, and plenty of space for storage. Set in an incredibly convenient location close to countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options plus easy access to 270, the ICC, 495, the Metro, and more.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10285 Quiet Pond Terrace

Priced to Sell IMMEDIATELY!!! 3 Finished Levels*3 Bedrooms*2.5 Newly renovated bathrooms*Newer Windows, Newer HVAC, Newer GE Front Load Washer and Dryer*New Large Eat in Kitchen*New Carpet and Wet Bar on Lower Level*Private Fenced Rear Yard*Two assigned parking spaces*A host of other conveniences nearby, including grocery, dining, shopping and the Burke Farmers Market. Commuting options abound with the nearby VRE, Fairfax Connector bus lines (direct line to the Pentagon!), George Mason University, and quick access to 495 or the Fairfax County Parkway. Association community offer: community trails, 5 swimming pools, 7 tennis courts, pickleball, tot lots and community centers, you can find more playgrounds, picnic areas, fishing and trails at nearby. Fairfax County schools/highly rated Robinson pyramid. Owner Agent RE.
BURKE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 W Montgomery Street

Incredible opportunity to own a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in popular Montgomery Square in Federal Hill! The first floor features the first of the four bedrooms an en-suite full bathroom can be used as a bedroom/guest room/office/home gym space. The rear of the floor provides access to the two car garage, a rarity in the city! The second floor provides an ideal open floor plan including a gorgeous chef+GGs kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. The laundry room is convieniently located just off the kitchen, right beside the powder room. Also adjoined to the kitchen is a sliding door taking you out to the spacious deck overlooking your private alley way. The front of the second floor is your spacious living room that includes a fireplace and oversized windows to allow plenty of gorgeous natural light into your home! The third floor features the sizable primary suite with walk in closet, high ceilings, and en-suite bath as well as two additional bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Entire interior has been freshly painted and all carpet is brand new! 10 minute walk to M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, Science Center, Rash Fields, Cross St. Market, and more. Stunning top to bottom, inside and out!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1671 Valencia Way

Welcome Home to Villa De Espana! A QUAINT European Style Neighborhood nestled amongst the trees of Reston! There is SO Much to Love About This Three Story END-UNIT townhome. Did I say End- Unit??!!! This Updated 3-Level Townhouse has TWO Outdoor Areas to ENTERTAIN! With 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms and over 2,000 Square Feet, This Home Features Lovely Updates Throughout, with HARDWOOD Flooring and Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. ENJOY the Large Living/Dining Room with Wood-Burning Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors that Leads to a LARGE End-Unit Backyard. Upstairs You Will Find the Owner+GGs Suite with a Private Bath, Dual Closets and a Small Deck. You Will Find Two Other Bedrooms, One with Its Own Private Deck and a Second Full Bathroom. In the Basement, there is a Large Recreation Room, Full Bath, and EXTRA Room That Can Be Used as BEDROOM or DEN, and a Separate Laundry Room. This Rustic Setting Home Backs to TREES and There are Trees on the Side of the Home too. Such a GREAT Location near Reston POOLS, Recreational Activities, Playgrounds, IDEAL Shopping, Dining and Entertainment at the Reston Town Center and the Toll Road. Explore 52 Miles of Reston+GGs Paved TRAILS! Journey to Nearby Recreational Areas like Tranquil Lake Anne or Lake Fairfax Park. It is Conveniently Located Just 1 Mile to the Wiehle Reston METRO Station. Your New Home is the PERFECT Blend of Privacy and Convenience and MORE! Don+GGt Miss this GEM of an End-Unit!FRESHLY Painted: Front Door, Foyer, Dining Room, Upstairs Hallway/Stairwell, Downstairs Stairwell and the Entire Basement and Bathroom. When Renter Moves out, More Painting will Happen in Kitchen, Family Room and 3 Upstairs Bedrooms/Bathrooms. OR, a Painting Credit can be Applied at Settlement. And, a Possible Credit for New Carpeting. Credits will Depend on Contract Price.Tenants works for the home in the master bedroom. Please knock to see the room. Thank you.
RESTON, VA

