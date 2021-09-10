2519 Reisterstown Road

Very rare villa in cleverly thought out Holly Ridge Community. This home is on a dead end road, and is situated across from a greenbelt, with mere steps to your mailbox and overflow parking (one of several) just across the street. Around the corner you will find a playground, and within other sections of the community are a butterfly park, and a mini putting green/bird watching park. Also sprinkled throughout the community are doggy waste stations with baggies. The home itself is a gorgeous two level, 32' wide townhome with a 2-car garage. The spacious 2-story foyer boasts wood floors and beautiful 2-tone banisters, as well as a coat/utility closet, laundry, and powder room. Around the corner you will find a stunning, bright kitchen with a huge island, pendant lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas stove, large stainless sink, pantry, and a ton of storage. The kitchen opens up onto a 2-story living room with beautiful, big windows, and lots of natural light! Off of the living room is your main level owner's suite complete with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and a spacious ensuite bathroom with double shower, and dual vanity with granite counter. As we head upstairs, you will find a spacious loft area that opens up onto the level below, with two storage closets, as well as the utility room with extra storage. Up here, two generously-sized secondary bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom, complete with a shower-tub combo, as well as a dual vanity with granite countertops. Conveniently and centrally located, you are within 30 minutes of Fort Meade, Annapolis, Arundel Mills, and Baltimore, with lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away off of Ritchie Hwy.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO