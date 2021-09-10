CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

Mount Holly Man Charged With Murder In Slaying Of Man Found Behind Burlington County Convenience Store

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2UJk_0bsWE7Zq00

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A Mount Holly man faces a murder charge after the body of a Brick Township man was found behind a convenience store. Jimir Wynn, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, along with other weapons-related charges.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Sean Reynolds, 31, was killed the night of Sept. 6. An investigation revealed Reynolds was at Wynn’s Mount Holly home earlier that evening.

Reynolds was stabbed multiple times and found behind the Millerie’s Market & Deli, which sits on the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street.

The Mount Holly Township Police Department is still investigating a motive.

Comments / 0

 

