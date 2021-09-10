CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Reports 1,726 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,726 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Friday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 725,359. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,972.

There were 87,372 total new tests reported.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.52%.

There are 624 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 168 patients currently in intensive care.

