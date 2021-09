WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 34-year-old man is dead, and five women were hurt following a shooting early Tuesday in Old Town Wichita. The Wichita Police Department said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson, was kicked out of Enigma Club & Lounge in the 300 block of N. Mosley following a fight and escorted from the club by employees. The suspect allegedly returned with a semi-automatic handgun and started shooting around 12:30 a.m. from outside the club on a sidewalk. He fired through the windows, striking the victims.

WICHITA, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO