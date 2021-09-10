CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watt says he's ready to go 100% on Sunday but will take himself out if needed

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 8 days ago

While he didn’t answer when asked what would’ve happened if he didn’t get a deal done, we luckily don’t have to worry about that and T.J. Watt will play on Sunday.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Steelers optimistic Watt’s status will be resolved by Sunday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season on Sunday in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: “Watt’s” going on with the Steelers’ depth chart??

The Steelers released their Week 1 Depth Chart on Monday and it looked much different than days earlier, with their first four picks in the 2021 Draft listed as starters and a superstar not participating in team drills on it as well. Welcome to From the Steelers Cutting Room﻿ Floor. Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Butler Knows Watt’s Snap Count Will Be Limited Sunday

Good news. T.J. Watt is fully expected to play this Sunday. Bad news. T.J. Watt almost certainly won’t play his full amount of snaps. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler knows – and admitted – as much in speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon. “I think we’ve gotta be careful about how many...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Pittsburgh#Gps#American Football
Bleacher Report

Steelers' T.J. Watt Says He's 'Built' for Pressure of Being NFL's Top-Paid Defender

Now that T.J. Watt has secured a long-term contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the three-time Pro Bowler isn't feeling any extra pressure to perform. Speaking to reporters about his new deal, Watt explained why being the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL doesn't change anything for him. "Man, I've been...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without one of their starting offensive tackles this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the team officially ruled out right tackle Trent Brown for their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Brown was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury. His condition may...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
thespun.com

Ravens Make Week 2 Decision On RB Le’Veon Bell

We’re just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens have been put through the wringer with injuries. The running back position has been a huge issue, with top three rushers J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all going out with season-ending injuries in the run up to the season. The team has made some notable acquisitions at the position, including signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
FanSided

49ers news: NFL teams sending subtle message to Frank Gore

Even though plenty of NFL teams are seeking running back help, 49ers legend Frank Gore doesn’t appear to be garnering any interest. He’s not alone. Count the San Francisco 49ers as one of the numerous teams across the NFL who could be in the market for some running back help early this season.
NFL
CBS Boston

Jonnu Smith (Hip) Added To Patriots’ Injury Report

BOSTON (CBS) — A big addition was made to the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday, with tight end Jonnu Smith listed as a limited participant due to a hip issue. Smith caught five passes (on five targets) for 42 yards in his Patriots debut, and he wasn’t on the team’s injury report on Wednesday. The team also added rookie kicker Quinn Nordin to the injury report. He was limited with an abdomen issue. Nordin was inactive for Sunday’s game, with veteran Nick Folk getting activated from the practice squad for the game. For the second straight day, linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) and...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska, Oklahoma involved in pregame scuffle

Things got a little testy between Nebraska and Oklahoma before their game on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-0 mark, while Nebraska is 2-1 following a win over Buffalo on Sept. 11. It’s the 87th meeting between the 2 programs and the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century”, when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Nov. 25, 1971, en route to a 2nd straight national championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger On TJ Watt: ‘He Needs To Get Paid’

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t TJ Watt’s agent. But he did a pretty good job of selling the idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers getting a long-term deal done with Watt ASAP. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Roethlisberger fully supported Watt getting however much money he wants. “I think TJ should get whatever the...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy