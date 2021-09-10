Watt says he's ready to go 100% on Sunday but will take himself out if needed

BOSTON (CBS) — A big addition was made to the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday, with tight end Jonnu Smith listed as a limited participant due to a hip issue. Smith caught five passes (on five targets) for 42 yards in his Patriots debut, and he wasn’t on the team’s injury report on Wednesday. The team also added rookie kicker Quinn Nordin to the injury report. He was limited with an abdomen issue. Nordin was inactive for Sunday’s game, with veteran Nick Folk getting activated from the practice squad for the game. For the second straight day, linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) and...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO