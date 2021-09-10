CHRIS COLLETT: Twenty years ago
The late country music icon, Kenny Rogers, recorded a song titled, "Twenty Years Ago." It is a song about a man returning to his hometown after being gone for two decades. The man sees many changes in his hometown. He notices the people he remembered who were no longer alive. I imagine we would all have a similar experience if we left for that long and came home. We can look back, without leaving, and see many changes from this date twenty years ago.
