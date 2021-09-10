CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warminster, PA

Fire Crews Battle Heavy Smoke, Flames Pouring Out Of Warminster Building

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was live over a fire in Warminster, Bucks County Friday afternoon. You can see the heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the top of the building on the 600 block of Mearns Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKdZS_0bsWDbk400

The Seafood America building was engulfed in flames after fire broke out around 5 p.m.

The flames have been knocked down and the investigation into how it started is ongoing. There have been no reports of any injuries thus far.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man Dead, A Dozen Residents Displaced After Southwest Philadelphia Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is dead and an unknown number of others were hospitalized after a row home fire in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to city officials. Crews responded to the fire just after 7 a.m. on the 8500 block of Lindbergh Avenue. Credit: CITIZEN APP The 27-year-old was pronounced dead by medics at 7:34 a.m., while the others were transported to Presbyterian Medical Center. Their conditions are not clear at this time. The fire destroyed homes and forced residents to escape by jumping out of windows. Cynthia Garrett wasn’t there at the time of the fire but arrived to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cell Phone Video Shows 2-Alarm Fire At Former Family Center In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Dramatic cell phone video shows a two-alarm fire at a former child care center in Camden. The fire started around 11 p.m. Thursday at the old Broadway Family Center on Line Street. A firefighter went to the hospital after being over-exerted. Three years ago, the Courier-Post reported the center filed for bankruptcy. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators say firefighters have battled fires at the location in the past.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot 8 Times In Strawberry Mansion Left In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot eight times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early Saturday morning, police say. The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on the 2900 block of West York Street. Police say four to six men opened fire on the victim, who was sitting in a parked silver Chevy Impala. The victim was shot three times in his right leg and five times in his left leg, according to police. “The crime scene consists of at least 33 spent shell casings,” Inspector D.F. Pace said. “The vehicle itself was struck at least 20 times, and the victim was struck at least eight times.” The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and is in critical condition. So far, police have not made any arrests in this case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm House Fire In Upper Gwynedd Township

UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire in Upper Gwynedd Township. It broke out around 10:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Carmichael Drive. North Penn Volunteer Fire Company Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames at the scene. There is no word on any injuries or cause of the fire at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Warminster, PA
Bucks County, PA
Accidents
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
Warminster, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

2 Teens Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting, Vehicles, Apartment, Struck By Gunfire, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are recovering after a shooting in the city’s Walnut Hill neighborhood sent them to the hospital Friday night, according to the Philadelphia police. The shooting happened at 4900 Spruce Street near Barkan Park. A 16-year-old boy was shot once in his right ankle. The other victim, a 14-year-old, was shot in his left leg. Both were transported to CHOP and are in stable condition at this time, according to police. Police officers who were assigned to monitor the high school football game at West Philadelphia High School at 4800 Spruce Street heard numerous gunshots at 8:42 p.m. Then,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed, 1 In Critical Condition After Shooting Inside North Philadelphia Deli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a North Philadelphia deli, according to police. The shooting happened in the 2600 block of North 12th Street around 9:15 p.m. The Philadelphia Police Department said a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and died at the hospital. Another man was shot once and also died at the hospital. A third victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot five times; he is currently in critical condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 54-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head and multiple times in the body in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Saturday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Cambria Street. The man was pronounced dead by medics at 12:51 p.m. No weapon has been recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

6-Year-Old Girl Hit Multiple Times By Stray Bullets While Inside Parked Car Outside Food Market In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A 6-year-old girl was hit multiple times by stray bullets in Chester while inside a car with her mother. Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at 9th and Tilghman Streets in the parking lot of the Chester Shop and Save. Bullet holes and chalk marks are the only indications of what happened. “This is kind of sad for us. Sad for the community,” resident Charletta Gilbert said. Investigators say a mother and her 6-year-old daughter were in their car nearby when the gunfire rang out. That little girl was hit three times, including once in...
CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
CBS Philly

Man Shot To Death On Front Porch In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot on a front porch. The shooting happened in the 2500 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 9:42 p.m. The department said the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body. Police took him to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made at this time. This is the second shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday night; police said two men died and another was injured after a shooting inside a North 12th Street deli. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Release Video Of Alleged Suspects Wanted For Deadly Beating At Pat’s Steaks In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of four suspects allegedly involved in a deadly beating outside Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. The attack happened early Thursday morning at 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue. Video of this incident is graphic and hard to watch. Police are hoping by releasing it, this will bring those suspects to light. Surveillance video captured the chaos as tempers flared and fists flew outside of Pat’s Steaks early Thursday morning. Credit: Philadelphia Police That’s when officers say two groups got into a physical altercation that turned deadly. In the video, you see one of the suspects holding a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Hunting Park, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section, police say. The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. on the 3800 block of Old York road. The man was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m, according to police. No arrests have been made, no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Seafood
CBS Philly

Fight Outside Pat’s Steaks In South Philadelphia Ends With 1 Person Dead, Victim’s Father And Friend Hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crime tape surrounded the popular Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia after an all-out brawl turned deadly overnight. Police say the fight involved roughly seven people and one of them used a trash can lid to hit the victim. The violence unfolded around 2 a.m. Thursday at South 9th Street and East Passyunk Avenue. Police say two groups of people got into an argument and then got physical. “It feels like a surprise with just how violent that was,” Elliot Lewandowski, who lives nearby, said. Investigators say one group used a trash can lid to beat a 28-year-old man over the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Weeks After Devastating Tornado, Police In Mullica Hill Increase Patrols To Deter Onlookers, Possible Thieves

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — As Mullica Hill residents continue to clean up from tornados that swept through two weeks ago, authorities are trying to prevent people from taking advantage of those most vulnerable. The homes in the neighborhood are now boarded up and covered with tarp. As difficult as times are right now for those cleaning up these homes, authorities are keeping an eye out for those who might have criminal activity on their mind. “In these situations, houses are wide open, no doors, people have valuable property. You always have to watch out for people with suspicious intentions,” Harrison Township...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Hospitalized After Shooting Inside Concord Mall, Delaware State Police Say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A shooting inside the Concord Mall in Wilmington sent a man to the hospital and shut down the mall for the night, according to the Delaware State Police. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. inside the H&M store. The agency said before troopers arrived, a 22-year-old Chester man arrived at a local hospital after being shot in the leg and abdomen. Troopers said the suspect or suspects in the shooting ran from the scene. Chopper 3 caught footage of the heavy police presence in the area. Around 6:30 p.m., authorities said the mall was deemed safe but would close for the night. The incident at the Concord Mall has been deemed safe. The mall will be closed for the evening. If there are still customers or employees inside, they are able to leave. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) September 17, 2021 Anyone with information on the shooting should call 302-365-8435.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Sources: Man Confesses To Murdering Girlfriend, Dumping Body To Upper Darby Police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Sources tell Eyewitness News a man went into the Upper Darby Police Department confessing to murder and then dumping the body. There are still a lot of moving parts but what CBS3 knows at this time is that a man turned himself into police in Upper Darby Thursday claiming he killed his girlfriend and dumped her body near the Schuylkill River Trail. At the time he walked in, he told authorities he thought they had a warrant for his arrest, but police sources tell us they had no clue what he was talking about. Credit: CBS3 Police held...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Quick Thinking By Bensalem Police Officers Saves Man From Apartment Fire

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Three officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are getting praise for their quick thinking that saved a man’s life last month. In a Facebook Live, Officers Steven Ambs, Samuel Ladd, and Kenneth Branford talked with Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub about their heroic moments on Aug. 25. The fire was at Bucks Meadows Apartments on Knights Road. The men focused on building 5, where the fire had started, as other officers evacuated residents from surrounding buildings. “When I ran up the steps, it was pitch black. We were able to shine a flashlight, and I saw...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

School Bus Involved In Crash With Car In Pennsauken

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A school bus was involved in a crash with a car in Pennsauken, New Jersey on Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over the crash at the intersection of River Road and Springfield Avenue just before 4 p.m. The Pennsauken School District says no students were injured. It is still not clear what led to the crash.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

School Bus Crashes, Lands On Car In Lakewood, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — There are no injuries reported after a school bus crashed and landed on top of a car in Lakewood Tuesday morning. This happened at 11th Street and Forest Avenue around 8 a.m. Officials said there were 15 private school students on the bus at the time of the crash, but there were no injures. Police are looking into what exactly caused the collision.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect, Zion Blyden, Accused Of Shooting Man In IKEA Parking Lot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on an SUV on Interstate 95 on Sunday night. The ordeal ended at an IKEA in South Philadelphia. The passenger in the SUV was shot in the chest and neck and is now hospitalized. Police say 21-year-old Zion Blyden began shooting at the SUV on I-95 North in the Chester area and followed it all the way to IKEA before taking off. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy