Fire Crews Battle Heavy Smoke, Flames Pouring Out Of Warminster Building

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was live over a fire in Warminster, Bucks County Friday afternoon. You can see the heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the top of the building on the 600 block of Mearns Road.

The Seafood America building was engulfed in flames after fire broke out around 5 p.m.

The flames have been knocked down and the investigation into how it started is ongoing. There have been no reports of any injuries thus far.