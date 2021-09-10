CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to P!nk's Disco Family Dance Party Exclusive Station on Audacy: It's 'F'n Perfect'

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Listen along as P!nk picks her favorite songs to dance around the house to with her family, and plays some of her biggest hits on this Audacy exclusive playlist!

#Pop Music#Latino
1051thebounce.com

Willow Smith Did Her Hair At A Shoot; The Stylist Didn’t Know Black Hair

Willow Smith said that she had no choice but to do her own hair at a “high fashion photo shoot” because the hairstylist didn’t know how to work with Black hair. During the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, released yesterday (September 15), Tiffany Haddish joined the ladies to discuss what shaving her head during the pandemic meant to her. Gammy said, “Black people have such a different attachment to their hair.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Once Job-Shamed ‘The Cosby Show’ Star Geoffrey Owens Has an Only & Lookalike Son Showing off His Latest Paintings

"The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his father, recently shared a picture of his artwork on Instagram. The once job-shamed "The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son Jordyn Owens recently shared a post on his Instagram page. The post, which consists of five images, showed Jordyn sitting by the window side in a room surrounded by all his paintings in the first slide.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Calls Out Jeweler For Selling Him Fake Pieces: "Don’t Fuccin Play Wit Me"

Earlier this week, Lil Durk warned people to beware of jewelers selling fake items and it didn't take long for Lil Baby to surface with a complaint. The rapper was outed for wearing a fake Patek, and after going viral, the Georgia rapper was upset to find out that the piece he spent $400K on was not real. He called out the "after market" jewelers who are taking advantage of customers looking to support high-end designers.
CELEBRITIES
