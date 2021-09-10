Listen to P!nk's Disco Family Dance Party Exclusive Station on Audacy: It's 'F'n Perfect'

Thanks to his father’s influence, Oklahoma native CJ Garton grew up with a love of the male voice in country music. Since writing his first song at the age of six, Garton’s appreciation for the craft has only grown deeper, resulting in a move to Nashville. Over his career, Garton has released six albums and just recently signed an exclusive distribution deal earlier this month with New Day Christian. On September 16th, Garton will release limited vinyl copies of his new double country music album “Tales Of The Ole West And Other Libations To Please The Palate” via his own G-Bar Records.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO