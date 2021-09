Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule). Nate Burleson: The Eagles were one of the more pleasant surprises in Week 1, beating the Falcons, 32-6, and now they have a chance to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Thanks to a jaw-dropping, five-touchdown effort (three passing, two rushing) from Jalen Hurts, the Eagles get the job done vs. a respected 49ers team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO