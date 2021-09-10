CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kernersville, NC

Ask SAM: What local Sept. 11 commemorations are planned?

By Melissa Hall
Winston-Salem Journal
 8 days ago

In observance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, the following commemorations and memorials have been announced:. Winston-Salem: A commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be held today at Reagan High School, 3750 Transou Road, Pfafftown. The commemoration is in conjunction with the City of Winston-Salem’s 9/11 Public Safety Challenge for local Junior ROTC Units.

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Pfafftown, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Society
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Kernersville, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burr

Comments / 0

Community Policy