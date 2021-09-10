Ask SAM: What local Sept. 11 commemorations are planned?
In observance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, the following commemorations and memorials have been announced:. Winston-Salem: A commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be held today at Reagan High School, 3750 Transou Road, Pfafftown. The commemoration is in conjunction with the City of Winston-Salem’s 9/11 Public Safety Challenge for local Junior ROTC Units.journalnow.com
