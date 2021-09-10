Neighbors upset over the relocation of Apple property homeless camp residents

Neighbors upset over the relocation of homeless RV residents. Photo Credit: Canva. Apple and the city of San Jose apparently have a new challenge on their hands after the tech giants cleared a large homeless camp on its 55-acre property in North San Jose and moved the residents into various locations. The problem is the people who lived in RVs on the site who were given the option to move to a safe parking area. According to Mercury News, the safe RV parking site sits between a higher-end apartment complex, nice-looking townhomes, and a park with a playground.