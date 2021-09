PRINCETON — For many local first responders, the memories of Sept. 11, 2001 changed the way they look at their profession and how they do their work today. “That was right before I came here,” Stacey Hicks, president and CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad, said of 9/11. “Back then, I owned the Douglas Center and The Club. I was actually sitting on the couch drinking coffee when the news came on that something had hit the tower. Then they cut to the live feed with it on fire, and shortly thereafter the second plane hit the other tower. It was just a sick feeling when I saw the plane hit the tower; because with the second one, then you knew it was something that was planned.”

