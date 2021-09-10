CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slicked Back, Shower-And-Go Hair Is Officially NYFW-Approved

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJump in the shower for two minutes. Quickly comb your hair and swipe on a few coats of mascara. Pour a cup of coffee and run to the train. Sound familiar? As it turns out, designers want you to not only continue with your frantic morning routine but fully embrace it. Yes, your slicked-back wet hair was a key trend on the runways at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022. Lazy folks, rejoice.

