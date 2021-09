Destiny, the live-service sci-fi shooter from Bungie—makers of games like Halo, Myth, Marathon, and the criminally underrated Oni—is having a moment. This week is the franchise's seventh birthday, and the announcement of Destiny 2's upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, was met largely with praise from old-school Destiny fans and New Lights alike. But a franchise that's been around for this long doesn't just appear fully-formed. Its visual language and design have evolved over the years along with its story and its players, and WIRED spoke to the game's art team to learn how.

