CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

In 'Fauci,' a big-screen portrait of a pandemic superstar

By JAKE COYLE
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kvHd_0bsWCDZh00
Film - Fauci Documentary This image released by National Geographic shows Dr. Anthony Fauci at the NIH in Bethesda, Md., during the filming of the documentary "Fauci." John Hoffman and Janet Tobias's portrait of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will screen only in theaters mandating vaccination and masking. (Visko Hatfield/National Geographic via AP) (Visko Hatfield)

NEW YORK — (AP) — John Hoffman and Janet Tobias' "Fauci" is the first big-screen documentary of the nation's top infectious disease expert and ubiquitous face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's an intimate portrait of a longtime public servant whose notoriety has risen dramatically — and with that, brought heaps of far-right scorn on the veteran of seven White House administrations.

The film opens in a split screen, with Fauci walking to his office at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases 40 years ago on one side, and him making the same trip recently on the other. Audio and video clips, meanwhile, play of Fauci's contemporary detractors. One television news pundit calls for his head on a pike.

“I often use the analog of the Roman forum. There were people throwing roses at him and then throwing garbage,” says Tobias in an interview alongside Hoffman. “We really wanted people to get a sense of what that was like nationally but also what it was like for a human being. It’s very sobering to his wife and daughters deal with the level of threats to him and to themselves.”

To head off possible, maybe inevitable, criticism, “Fauci" is being released with a pointed proviso. A press release on the film reads: “Dr. Fauci had no creative control over the film. He was not paid for his participation, nor does he have any financial interest in the film’s release.”

“That was an usual decision for press notes but these are unusual times,” Hoffman says. “Nothing could be left to question or ambiguous.”

National Geographic opened “Fauci” in theaters on Friday, with a debut on Disney+ planned in October. A once wider theatrical release was previously in the cards, but the surge in cases driven by the delta variant forced the filmmakers and studio to reconsider. Taking cues from its subject, “Fauci” is playing only in theaters where proof of vaccination and masks are required for entry.

“When we are doing a film about one of the leading public health officials in the world, we cannot but live up to the standards of that person and group safety,” says Tobias.

That “Fauci” happened at all over the course of the last 18 months is a feat of foresight by the veteran filmmakers. Both had previously made films related to health crises and had a relationship with Fauci. Tobias made the 2017 documentary “Unseen Enemy,” about the viruses and bacteria that could cause a global pandemic. Hoffman, who has documented issues around body weight ("The Weight of the Nation") and sleep ("Sleepless in America"), embedded for a year with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center for the three-part Discovery documentary, “First in Human.”

In February 2020, before much of the U.S. had understood the threat of COVID-19, the two filmmakers had already embarked on the film with Fauci's participation. (Tobias had initially sought a film about him as early as December 2018.) The project unfolded in relative secrecy.

“We tried to be quiet,” says Tobias. “It was also something he said from the very beginning around the more intense period in March (2020). He said: ‘I do not want to draw attention to myself. What I care about is the health of Americans and the rest of the world.’”

Hoffman and Tobias ultimately filmed with the 80-year-old Fauci and his family for about a year, though — because of COVID concerns — they didn't begin interviewing him until the fall of last year. They ultimately conducted six sit-down interviews with Fauci. The filmmakers' initial plans to profile a pivotal, lesser-known figure had long before changed.

“By then, of course, it was an incredible story and everyone knew Tony’s name," says Tobias, whose film lingers on the array of trinkets — bobbleheads, candles, T-shirts — adorned with Fauci's face, along with an unlikely campaign to make him People magazine's “Sexiest Man Alive.”

What didn't alter was their aim to contextualize the Brooklyn-born Fauci's decades of public service and to specifically focus on how the AIDS crisis formed him as a public health official. The film details both Fauci's empathetic response to HIV victims and his eventual acceptance of anger and frustration from AIDS activists over the slow pace of research.

“We’ve been saying all along: We made a film about a man whose character was forged in HIV and then tested in COVID,” says Hoffman.

“Fauci” includes interviews with some of those who have worked with the doctor through different health crises, including former national security advisor Susan Rice, Bill Gates, Bono and President George W. Bush. Critics of Fauci may only see the documentary as fueling Fauci's already high profile during a pandemic that's been characterized by partisan rancor. But few in “Fauci” have anything but admiration for his dedication to science and dogged work ethic.

"Tony Fauci doesn’t come into the Oval Office to say: I’m going to make you look good politically. He’s not a politician," Bush says in the film. “Tony Fauci says: I think we can solve this problem. Here are the facts and here is my recommendation for a way forward.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Amherstbee.com

Local actor returns to the big screen

Williamsville native Steve Abbott is returning to the big screen in the upcoming Cabrini feature film. The film focuses on the story of Francesca Saviero Cabrini, an Italian immigrant who came to New York City in the late 19th century. Cabrini went on to form the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, one of the largest known charitable […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
chronogram.com

Moviehouse to Screen New Biopic Fauci, Featuring Director John Hoffman

Last year, amid a 100-year plague, Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, Fauci gained unprecedented celebrity for his position as he appeared on talk shows and radio hours, giving press briefings, and daring to dissent from Trump publicly. The new biopic Fauci follows the now-iconic physician through one of the most difficult years of his career.
SCIENCE
wwnytv.com

Citizen Kane on the Big Screen - Where it Belongs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Alone at his fantastic estate known as Xanadu, 70-year-old Charles Foster Kane dies, uttering only the single word Rosebud. So ends the odyssey of a life ... and begins a fabulous tale of the rise to wealth and power--and ultimate fall--of a complex man: A boy abandoned by his parents inherits a fortune, builds a global newspaper empire and aspires to become President of the United States, but he loses everything over an affair with an untalented nightclub singer. This fascinating story unfolds through the eyes of the people important to the tycoon--each showing a different aspect of Citizen Kane.
WATERTOWN, NY
The Guardian

Fauci review – laudatory but lenient portrait of the US vaccine czar

Retirement age doesn’t apply to the increasingly legendary Dr Anthony Fauci, who at 80 years old continues in US public life like a benign version of J Edgar Hoover, or maybe like a supreme court justice. This documentary from National Geographic gives him something like the Ruth Bader Ginsburg treatment. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, having taken up that post in 1984 and served under seven presidents (so far), from Reagan to Biden; he is now at the vanguard of the fight against Covid-19, and is the rational conscience of America when it comes to calmly facing down the political anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers encouraged by Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Hyperallergic

Screens: Art Critics on Pandemic TV

Ever since my spouse and I bought an Apple TV over a decade ago, I’ve been watching YouTube videos for hours a day. It’s a secret obsession that my partner doesn’t share, and actually dislikes, but whenever he leaves the room or goes to sleep (or sleeps in, not to mention naps) the chances are good that if I’m watching a screen for more than a few minutes, I’m watching YouTube.
ENTERTAINMENT
Middletown Press

Baby Shark Movie Swims to Theaters for Limited Big-Screen Run

“Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure,” a movie that draws influence from the viral song, is coming to theaters next month. SmartStudy, the company behind the film, is partnering with Iconic Events Releasing to bring “Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure” to the big screen for a limited run on Oct. 9 and 10.
MOVIES
Metro International

Film on rape in medieval France reunites Affleck, Damon on big screen

VENICE (Reuters) -Actors and close friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reunited in “The Last Duel”, Ridley Scott’s epic drama about the rape of a noblewoman in medieval France which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The film tells the true story of the last lawful duel...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House#National Geographic#Disney#Americans#Covid
artandseek.org

Pandemic Portrait: Dallas Comedian On Reclaiming Her Joy

Editor’s note: As the pandemic continues, KERA and The Dallas Morning News are collaborating to document its impact on North Texas’ arts and culture scene. The News’ Julianna Morano talks to three Dallas artists about how their work has evolved since COVID hit. This is the first in these series.
DALLAS, TX
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns of possible ‘monster’ variant of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Allergy
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Woman buries funeralgoer with viral diss

A California woman’s diss is going viral after someone at her sister’s funeral failed to ‘urn’ her respect. Jasmine Parsad, who posted the diss on her TikTok @jazzklassykushco, is seen allegedly speaking at the podium of her sister Ariyanna’s funeral. The video, posted last week, allegedly shows Jasmine telling a woman she’s a “fake b—-h” who owed her sister money and someone her sister didn’t like. She then claims the woman is “automatically disqualified” as she didn’t donate to her sister’s funeral.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy