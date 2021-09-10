How 9/11 Changed Air Travel Security Forever

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) — Airport security started after a series of hijackings in the 1970's. The events led to a more prevalent, but not quite rigorous security presence. "There was a more random and lower-level threat leading up to 9/11, which resulted in contract security. There were regulations saying you had to have security and contractors were providing it, but there was no integrated system," said Mike Hall, director at Ithaca Tompkins International Airport.