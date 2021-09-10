CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL suspends Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins 5 games

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PycpS_0bsWBkTL00

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a tough loss Thursday in the final seconds against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It looks like the 0-1 team that wears the star on its helmet will endure another one a day later.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Dallas offensive tackle La’el Collins has been suspended for 5 games.

The cause for the ban is violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, a source told Schefter.

Dallas was without star lineman Zack Martin for the loss to Tampa Bay due to COVID-19 protocols

Collins was expected to be a first-round pick in 2015 but wound up signing with the Cowboys as a free agent after being falsely associated with a murder in Louisiana.

He missed all of last season with a hip injury.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
CBS Sports

La'el Collins suspension: Cowboys' Jerry Jones names Terence Steele as starting tackle vs. Chargers

Hoping to escape the dreaded 0-2 start to the season, the Dallas Cowboys will have to attempt their rebound in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers without starting right tackle La'el Collins -- suspended five games by the NFL for violation of the league's substance abuse policy stemming from missed mandatory tests. While Collins continues to appeal the suspension, he'll be unable to play, and that creates a vacuum on the right side of the Cowboys offensive line. The answer as to who gets the start in Collins' absence was answered fairly quickly though, when owner Jerry Jones named backup Terence Steele as starter on Tuesday.
NFL
Dallas News

Right tackle La’el Collins a full participant in Cowboys’ practice Monday

Right tackle La’el Collins got through Monday’s padded practice as a full participant. That’s an encouraging sign for a group that will already be missing Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin in the opener. Collins suffered a stinger on Aug. 27 and didn’t return to the practice field until Sunday. “I...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
insidethestar.com

Losing La’el Collins Would Hurt, but Cowboys Have Resources to Overcome

Starting Right Tackle La’el Collins is currently missing practices with a neck stinger. While the thought of being without him in Week One is a bad one, no doubt triggering some PTSD from 2020, the Dallas Cowboys have resources which should allow them to handle a potential absence from Collins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Espn
chatsports.com

La’el Collins Suspension Latest: Cowboys RT Still Appealing Missed Tests, Top Replacement Candidates

Dallas Cowboys news blew up with the La’el Collins suspension after the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On today’s show, we break down the latest La’el Collins updates, including his suspension appeal process with the NFL. Could Zack Martin be a potential La’el Collins replacement at right tackle? Ty Nsekhe, Terence Steele and Brandon Knight present other options on the Cowboys’ roster. Tom Downey joins us with the latest Cowboys news and rumors on today’s edition of the Cowboys Report by Chat Sports! Want to get in the best shape of your life, like La’el Collins was (allegedly) before his suspension?
NFL
Detroit News

Friday's NFL: Cowboys' Collins banned 5 games over substance-abuse issue

Dallas — Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins was suspended five games Friday for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys' opener, a 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Collins missed all of 2020 because of a hip issue that required surgery.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Likely, savvy, popular and galaxy brain ways Cowboys can address loss of RT La'el Collins

The Dallas Cowboys have a few extra days to determine what they will do, but their minds have to be churning at high speeds to figure out how to move forward without La’el Collins for the next month-plus. Suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the substance-abuse policy, Collins got just one game in after missing the entire 2020 season due to injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mediaite.com

‘False Start on the Entire Offensive Line’: Dallas Cowboys Commit Hilarious Penalty During First Game of the 2021 NFL Season

Not only did the Dallas Cowboys commit the NFL’s first penalty of the 2021 season, but they did so in epic fashion. The drive began well, with quarterback Dak Prescott leading the Dallas Cowboys into Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ territory. But the highlight of the Cowboys’ first offensive possession of the season was a hilarious penalty.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy