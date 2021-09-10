CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 Memories: Golf Digest stories of tragedy, hope, and perspective

By Sam Weinman
Golf Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is not a segment of American society that wasn’t touched by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and golf’s connection runs deep. From the many golfers who perished on 9/11, to the way the game ground to a halt both at the professional and club level, to the shift in priorities many golfers cite following that day, it is a solemn anniversary at a time of year when, cruelly, the golf weather in much of the country is often close to ideal.

www.golfdigest.com

Golf Digest

Billy Horschel’s horrible timing, Brandel Chamblee’s brutal football fail and Paige Spiranac’s big milestone

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we wish we had friends like Patrick Cantlay. Despite just about everyone in the world acknowledging that Jon Rahm was the best golfer on the planet this past season, Patty Ice’s PGA Tour peers voted him the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Rory McIlroy Award as Player of the Year, following a precedent set with Rory beating Brooks Koepka in 2019. This despite the fact that Cantlay’s biggest win wasn’t even an actual win and his other biggest win only happened because Rahm was forced to WD after 54 holes. These guys are good, but they just rewrote history!
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Who partners Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits?

We won't make the same mistake twice. That's the message from the Team USA camp via vice-captain Davis Love III as the Americans head to Whistling Straits to practice. Love III, who previously captained the winning side at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine to a 17-11 victory, admitted in years gone by the Europeans had them "over a barrel" purely because they practiced a bit more.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka doesn't hold back in our exclusive poolside interview

Editor's Note: This cover story appears in Issue 7 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. Brooks Koepka doesn’t look like a stone-cold killer. The 31-year-old four-time major champion comes in all smiles, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and has a collection of formal clothes on hangers over his right shoulder. His right knee is puffy, misshapen and has a prominent scar—a leftover from a freak accident in March when a bad step turned into a dislocated kneecap, and his lower right leg turned unnaturally to the side. Then again, maybe it would take an assassin to do what Koepka did when he looked down. He straightened his leg and jammed the kneecap back in place, shattering it in the process—which required surgery to reconnect his patellar tendon to the bone remnant. His matter-of-fact recounting of that event before the photo shoot for this story is consistent with the player who has let his clubs do most of the talking for 15 top-10s in majors since 2015. If you aren’t paying attention, he says, that’s on you.
GOLF
Sacramento Bee

Column: Super season on PGA Tour ends with super hard vote

A season like no other in PGA Tour history ended with a one-of-a-kind feat. Over the final two weeks, Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup by beating the U.S. Open champions. This was called a “super season” because the shifting schedule brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the U.S. Open and Masters deeper into 2020, after the new PGA Tour season had already started. That meant six majors in one season.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Billy Horschel pulls off a stunning win at the BMW PGA, makes history in the process

VIRGINIA WATER, England — It was wild. It was wonderful. And it was ultimately ironic. As the endless intricacies of the European Ryder Cup qualification played out in the background, the BMW PGA Championship was claimed by an American, Billy Horschel. He won it well, too. The wedge Horschel hit to Wentworth’s par-5 18th green finished so close he didn’t need to take a proper stance before tapping-in. It was the Floridian’s 24th birdie of the week, closing out a seven-under 65 and took him to 19-under 269, just good enough to beat a trio of runners-up, Laurie Canter, Jamie Donaldson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
SOCCER
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims play everyone's favorite couples game

It’s been quite the week for Brooks Koepka. The four-time major champion, in a recent interview with Golf Digest, started a bit of a golf firestorm with comments on the on- and off-course challenges associated with the Ryder Cup, noting how different it is to adopt a team mentality. Former U.S. captain Paul Azinger responded to those comments in a conference call Wednesday, suggesting that Koepka should “relinquish his spot” if his heart wasn’t truly in it.
GOLF
Golf Digest

A simple drill for better contact off the tee

You bomb your first tee shot down the middle, only to barely reach the fairway on your next two drives. If this sounds familiar—you can’t put together two good drives in a row—then look no further than the quality of your impact. Chances are you’re missing the center of the clubface, or sweet spot, which is robbing you of that consistency you want off the tee.
GOLF
Golf Digest

When making a tee time turns shady

Editor's Note: This story appears in Issue 7 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. I've received only one death threat in my career. As it goes, working in golf involves a lot of pleasant interaction with folks in collared shirts who are happy to meet you. But back in 2009, leading up to the second U.S. Open at Bethpage, I went undercover to investigate a shifty concierge service that let golfers skip the notorious ritual of camping overnight in cars to get on the Black course, now No. 8 on our newest ranking of America’s 100 Greatest Public Golf Courses. An exorbitant markup above the green fee (I paid $850) included black-car transportation to and from Manhattan. My story detailed how a cadre of locals coordinated to flood the dial-up phone system, booking, canceling, then rebooking tee times for clients in the wee hours of the morning. After it was published, the leader rang my office with some choice words regarding the degree of physical harm he might inflict.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Paul Azinger calls out Brooks Koepka for Ryder Cup comments, suggests he should 'relinquish his spot'

The captain's picks have all been made for the 2021 Ryder Cup, but one former captain was pretty vocal on Wednesday about a potential personnel change. Paul Azinger weighed in on comments Brooks Koepka made about the biennial event in a recent interview with Golf Digest. In the interview, Koepka talked about the challenges—both on and off the course—of a Ryder Cup where "you go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year."
GOLF
Golf Digest

Case of the Mondays: The tragedies and triumphs of PGA Tour qualifying rounds

As a kid, I was a golf nerd. I pored over the scores and prize-money lists in newspapers and golf magazines. The Internet only expanded my nerdiness. After I finished college my dad and I took annual trips to caddie on a mini-tour. I became friends with some of the players, and it led to other caddieing opportunities on the now Korn Ferry Tour and at Monday qualifiers. I love seeing what the players go through—the sacrifice they make to chase their dreams is astounding. Three years ago I started @acaseofthegolf1 on Twitter to tell those stories, and I’m lucky to have turned it into a living at The Fire Pit Collective. At age 44, I’m living my dream. When Golf Digest asked me to share some of my favorite Monday-qualifier moments from covering them the past three years, I was happy to oblige. I hope you enjoy them. —R.F. (Photos by Mark Davis)
GOLF
Golf Digest

Heavy Fortinet favorite Jon Rahm misses the cut, Mickelson arm-locks to success, and Maverick buzzes the tower

Given that the grueling “super” season ended just two weeks ago, the frequency with which he played over the past month, and the looming Ryder Cup next week, it came as a mild surprise to see World No. 1 Jon Rahm in the field at this subdued season opener. This may be one of the best locales that the tour drops in on all year, but it’s wildly early and usually a field full of many rookies and journeymen looking to get a jump on FedEx Cup points at the start of a new campaign. The top player in the world showing up is rarely a guarantee, but there was Rahm this week and he started with Tiger-equse low odds and astronomical fantasy pricing up against this weaker field. But he’s going home early after rounds of 72 and 71 will put him two shots off the cut line.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Everything American captain Steve Stricker must know to whip the Euros

One of the more heartwarming Americana traditions involves the outgoing president leaving a note for his incoming successor. Over the years, several who have occupied the White House have offered well-intentioned advice on how to navigate perhaps the most demanding job on Earth. Without comparing the significance of a Ryder Cup captaincy to the American Presidency, those iconic notes served as the inspiration for this piece. The idea was to take on the viewpoint of the Omniscient Ryder Cup captain by amalgamating the advice and guidance of past captains, players and caddies—and to pass it all along to Steve Stricker, who will serve as Commander in Chief for Team USA at Whistling Straits. —Compiled by Daniel Rapaport.
GOLF
Golf Digest

David Toms gets emotional after first win in three years

A golf course with a pedigree that almost demands a quality winner received one in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic on Sunday, when a man with a PGA Championship and a U.S. Senior Open on his résumé prevailed. David Toms, whose 13 PGA Tour victories include a...
GOLF
Golf Digest

What would be golf's version of a Manning "Monday Night Football" telecast?

The Brothers Manning “Monday Night Football” broadcast was a success, for it did the impossible: Making a “Monday Night Football” broadcast team relevant again. It was a simple equation, really: Take two eloquent speakers, armed with unquestioned acumen and strong chemistry … and let them cook. And boy, did America love what Peyton and Eli delivered from the kitchen.
GOLF
Golf Digest

10 golfers who will make you money in the new PGA Tour season

With so many golfers on the PGA Tour—particularly a lot of new names this season from the Korn Ferry Tour—making decisions for your betting card or fantasy lineup each week can be really difficult. The process gets much easier, however, when you know how to identify a golfer who’s on the verge of success.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Why playing golf less can make you enjoy it less—and how to fix it

Earlier this summer, I hit a low point on a day that should have been a highlight of my year. Playing Kiawah's Ocean Course on my annual golf trip, I went through a stretch of about 10 holes in which I couldn't put the ball in play. Granted, it was a tough stretch—especially under "tournament" pressure—but I was miserable. I was embarrassed. And I legitimately almost walked off one of the best golf courses in the country.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Kevin Na puts a funny twist on his signature move to celebrate getting a year older

Golf fans have gotten familiar seeing Kevin Na walking in putts, but many probably don't realize just how long he's been doing it on the PGA Tour. After turning pro at the young age of 17, Na needed just a couple years to earn his tour card. And after turning the "old" age of 38 on Wednesday, he celebrated nearly two decades of playing at the highest level by putting a twist on his signature move.
GOLF

