9/11 Memories: Golf Digest stories of tragedy, hope, and perspective
There is not a segment of American society that wasn’t touched by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and golf’s connection runs deep. From the many golfers who perished on 9/11, to the way the game ground to a halt both at the professional and club level, to the shift in priorities many golfers cite following that day, it is a solemn anniversary at a time of year when, cruelly, the golf weather in much of the country is often close to ideal.www.golfdigest.com
