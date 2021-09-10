Anthony Joshua wishes both Evander Holyfield and Tyson Fury good luck as he prepares for Oleksandr Usyk showdown
Anthony Joshua responds to Fury, discusses Holyfield's comeback and recognises threat from Usyk. BRACE yourselves for another story about Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury wanting to fight each other but not actually fighting each other. Days after Tyson Fury indicated he would like to fight Anthony Joshua twice next year, the latter agreed when it was his turn to face the British press on Friday (September 10).www.boxingnewsonline.net
