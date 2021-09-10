CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua wishes both Evander Holyfield and Tyson Fury good luck as he prepares for Oleksandr Usyk showdown

By Matt Christie
boxingnewsonline.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joshua responds to Fury, discusses Holyfield's comeback and recognises threat from Usyk. BRACE yourselves for another story about Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury wanting to fight each other but not actually fighting each other. Days after Tyson Fury indicated he would like to fight Anthony Joshua twice next year, the latter agreed when it was his turn to face the British press on Friday (September 10).

