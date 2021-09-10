The Clash Over a Tax Break for Investors Is Intensifying. Business Owners Should Take Notice

The "carried interest" tax break is once again the subject of a fierce debate, and business owners could feel the effects of its outcome. The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, which is still in the works in Congress, could target carried interest, which is a common way for venture capital investors, private equity partners, and hedge fund managers to receive compensation. It allows for such investors or managers to share in the profits of their funds at a reduced tax rate. Those profits are now taxed at the long-term, top capital gains rate of 20 percent plus a 3.8 percent net investment income tax, rather than as ordinary income, which is subject to a top rate of 37 percent.