MODESTO (CBS13) — The Modesto Police Department released official footage from an incident that resulted in one officer needing his leg amputated after being shot. The video starts with footage from a dashcam and helicopter following a motorcyclist that sped away from an attempted traffic stop. Officers responded to the home the motorcyclist fled to, and the motorcyclist eventually surrendered. Chopper and bodycam footage shows officers converging on the home as the suspect exited out of the house’s front door with another individual. Both men were held at gunpoint and ordered to get on the ground with their hands behind their heads. The...

MODESTO, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO