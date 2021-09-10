CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New vaccine, testing mandates will affect 100 million Americans – National and International News

By Liz Shiverdecker
 8 days ago

New mandates will affect 100 million Americans. DOJ sues Texas over restrictive abortion law. WHO chief “appalled” by booster plans in wealthy countries. Last night, President Biden had harsh words for the roughly 80 million Americans who have yet to receive even one COVID vaccine shot. “We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us”. This unvaccinated minority, he said, “can cause a lot of damage, and they are”.

