Benedict Cumberbatch Says ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Will Challenge ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as ‘Most Ambitious Superhero Film’

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
Benedict Cumberbatch has embarked on a year most stars can only dream about. The Oscar-nominated actor will appear in four films in 2021. Cumberbatch, who earned raves for his performance in Dominic Cooke’s “The Courier” earlier this year, was the man of the hour at the Telluride Film Festival, where two of his movies made their North American debuts: “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” from Will Sharpe and “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion. Later this year, he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Jon Watts’ “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ” opposite Tom Holland, before his standalone sequel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” launches in March 2022.

On this bonus edition of the “ Variety Awards Circuit Podcast ,” we speak with Cumberbatch about his films, what they mean in his already impressive resume and how the family man keeps his priorities in check. Listen below!

Cumberbatch is generating Oscar buzz for his performance as a repressed cowboy in Academy Award winner Campion’s “Power of the Dog,” which could bring him his second Oscar nomination for best actor. The pic drew praise for him and his co-stars at the Telluride and Venice festivals this past weekend.

He even spills a little bit of tea about “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and responds to Holland’s comments on a previous episode of the “Awards Circuit Podcast,” where he said, “I think this is the most ambitious standalone superhero film ever made.” Naturally, Cumberbatch has a swift response, “until ‘Doctor Strange 2’ comes out,” throwing down the gauntlet for the next phase of Marvel.

“The Courier” is now available to rent and purchase on Blu-Ray and DVD. “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” opens in limited release on Oct. 22 before streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 5. “The Power of the Dog” debuts in theaters on Nov. 17, then hits Netflix on Nov. 24. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in cinemas a month later, while “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is currently scheduled for March 25, 2022.

Variety ’s Oscars edition of the “Awards Circuit” podcast is hosted by Clayton Davis, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay and Jenelle Riley, and is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in movies. Each week during Oscar season, “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every Thursday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
