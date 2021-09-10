CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Former LSU Tiger La'el Collins suspended five games

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The bad news keeps on coming for former LSU Tigers offensive tackle La’el Collins. He missed all of last season due to hip surgery and had seen his fair share of injury concerns throughout training camp and leading up to the season opener against Tampa Bay.

Now the current Dallas Cowboys right tackle will miss the next five games for the team due to violating league rules. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Collins was suspended due to violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

The Cowboys have concerns of depth on the offensive line already and it will be tested over the next five games of the season. Collins would be eligible to return in week seven when Dallas plays the Minnesota Vikings on Halloween night in Minneapolis.

Last year the team was forced into using a former undrafted free agent from Texas Tech, Terence Steele. It appears he will likely be the next man up. It might be the best time for a suspension to occur due to the Cowboys won’t play a team that made the playoffs a season ago in that stretch.

