Parkway Drive & Hatebreed North American tour cancelled

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkway Drive and Hatebreed have cancelled their previously postponed North American tour together. Speaking on the matter, Parkway Drive comment, “To our US and Canadian friends, our North American tour is officially canceled, after trying to reschedule multiple times. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. The good news is that we’re currently working on a new tour that we’re excited to tell you about very soon. It goes without saying that we wish the situation was different but we’re doing everything in our power to get back over there. See you all soon!”

