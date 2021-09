CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sometimes some reassuring words from an old friend from the past can be just what a person needs. Steve Burns is arriving at just the right time. The original host of the popular children’s show “Blue’s Clues” on Nickelodeon has re-emerged in a video on social media explaining his departure from the show way back in 2002 ... his decision to leave for college.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO