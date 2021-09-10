CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The 30 Best Family Films on HBO Max

By Brian Tallerico
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is updated frequently as titles leave and enter HBO Max. *New additions are indicated with an asterisk. Maybe the kids in the house have seen everything on Disney+? Or their parents just want a change from so much Marvel and Pixar? HBO Max, the quickest growing streaming service in history, has one of the deepest catalogs in the world, and their family selection is above average as well, amplified by being the exclusive home of Studio Ghibli’s catalog. Before getting to the best films, it should be noted that they also have a very dense Family TV section thanks to being the home for most Cartoon Network programming. This list will be updated monthly.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gore Verbinski
Person
Darren Mcgavin
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Anjelica Huston
Person
Jennifer Connelly
ComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
Decider

Is ‘Shang-Chi’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a brand-new Marvel superhero, bringing martial arts action to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Wondering if you can stream it at home on Netflix or HBO Max? Let’s break down everything you need to know. The film stars Simu Liu as...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Film#Feature Film#Best Family Films#Studio Ghibli#German#American#Wallace Gromit#Stone Age#Ferrell#Warner Brothers
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Best Action Movies of All Time Is Finally Returning to HBO Max

A number of noteworthy titles have come and gone from HBO Max in recent months, adding some variety and surprise to its ever-growing roster of movies and TV shows. As of Thursday, September 9th, one of Warner Bros.' most beloved movies is finally back on that platform — Mad Max: Fury Road. This comes just a matter of months after the film last left the streaming service in early July.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Generation Cancelled at HBO Max

We’ll never get to witness the love of “Rileta” blossom: HBO Max has cancelled Generation after one season, TVLine has confirmed. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Generation,” HBO Max said in a statement. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.” Generation followed “a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Copshop on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Copshop’ is an action thriller movie that recounts the story of a high stakes game of life and death that unfolds in a small-town police station. Featuring stand-out performances by Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Ryan O’Nan, and Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau, the film revolves around a con artist’s desperate attempt to save his life from a dangerous hitman who is determined to kill him. If you love to watch action-packed movies that keep you constantly guessing, then you would probably enjoy watching ‘Copshop’ as well. In case you are planning to watch it, then here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

You need to watch the on HBO Max ASAP

Wouldn’t it be nice… if the world wasn’t ending?. That question, frivolously phrased and all, is one of many at the heart of doomsday movies. While some apocalypse movies find their characters doing whatever they can to survive an impending disaster, other films take a more intimate approach by exploring simply what happens when everyone knows they’re going to die in a matter of weeks.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

This year has already brought some pretty stellar additions to the world of superhero movies, with DC's The Suicide Squad ranking high among them. The blockbuster film was first released both in theaters on August 6th, with it also being made available on HBO Max for the first 31 days of its release. Unfortunately, that limited time has officially come to an end, as The Suicide Squad is expected to initially leave HBO Max on the evening of Sunday, September 5th. This means that subscribers who pay for the streamer's $14.99/month ad-free plan have until then to watch (or rewatch) James Gunn's DC epic.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max Orders “Dead Boy Detectives” Pilot

HBO Max has ordered a pilot for a possible “Dead Boy Detectives” series based on the DC Comics characters from author Neil Gaiman. The one-hour series follows the Dead Boy Detectives – Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine – who decided not to enter the afterlife in order to stay on earth and investigate crimes involving the supernatural.
TV SERIES
WebProNews

HBO Max Expands to Europe October 26

HBO Max has announced plans to expand to its first six European markets on October 26. HBO Max has been expanding at a rapid pace, adding 39 Latin American and Caribbean territories in June. The company has now announced it is expanding to six European countries starting October 26. “This...
WORLD
localsyr.com

What Our Film & TV Critic Thinks of HBO Max’s “The White Lotus”

Filmmaker Mike White has captured the nation’s attention by creating what may be the season’s most binge-worthy television: The White Lotus On HBO Max. Film and TV Critic Brian Miller shares his thoughts on the limited series. If you’ve watched The White Lotus, e-mail your thoughts to BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy