Miley Cyrus & Metallica perform “Nothing Else Matters” on Howard Stern

By NextMosh Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Miley Cyrus & Metallica perform “Nothing Else Matters” on Howard Stern" In celebration of the release of the ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ album, which features 12 Metallica songs covered by 53 artists, pop artist Miley Cyrus and Metallica appeared on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ to perform the classic Metallica track “Nothing Else Matters.”

