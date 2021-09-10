CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

West Craft Fest to return to the Woodlands this Saturday after two-year break (updated)

westphillylocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the Fest will have a new socially-distanced layout and will take over more of the area along Woodland Avenue, on not just one but both sides of the main entrance (check out the map). The organizers are also asking everyone to mask up to comply with the city’s rules for outdoor events with more than 1000 attendees. Masks will be required in all indoor areas including the restrooms.

www.westphillylocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Harvest Fest returns to Sturgeon Bay Saturday

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Preparations are underway in Sturgeon Bay for the area's annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. Sturgeon Bay tourism leaders say celebrating Harvest Fest on the third Saturday in September is a decades-old tradition. "Harvest Fest always lands on the opening of Oktoberfest in Germany, so we like...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Reading Eagle

Food, beer, crafts and fun highlight West Reading Fall Fest

Penn Avenue in West Reading was jam-packed Saturday, but not with cars. Four blocks of the main drag through the borough were shut down to traffic for the 15th annual Fall Fest. The event featured vendors selling crafts and other products along with a wide array of food, beer, wine,...
WEST READING, PA
Turnto10.com

Misquamicut Fall Festival makes a return after two long years

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — After two long years, Misquamicut Fall Festival is back!. It's taking place at the town beach all weekend long and tickets are available online. There is no mask or vaccine requirement as this is an outdoor event. Many of the vendors at events, like Fall Fest,...
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fest#Woodland#West Philly#West End#West Craft Fest#Gretchen Elise Friends#Tangle Movement Arts
Riverside Press Enterprise

Riverside Tamale Festival returns after two years off

After two years without a Riverside Tamale Festival, the event returned Saturday, Sept. 18, to downtown Riverside. The coronavirus pandemic led to cancellation of the annual event in April 2020 and again in April 2021. Darlene Trujillo Elliot, one of the organizers, said the event wasn’t being staged in spring...
RIVERSIDE, CA
record-courier.com

Chalk Fest returns to downtown Ravenna on Saturday

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in the 4th annual Chalk Fest this Saturday,. The festival takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Ravenna Courthouse Lawn. Registration is $15 and includes all materials needed to make chalk creations, said Judy Watkins, Parks and Recreation director. The...
RAVENNA, OH
southernillinoisnow.com

Autumn Fest returns to St. Mary’s Parish in Centralia on Saturday

Autumn Fest makes a return Saturday at St. Mary’s Parish grounds in Centralia. Activity begins with a 9-11 Memorial 5k Run with registration at eight am in the St. Mary’s School Parking Lot. You can pre-register at stmarycentralia.org or call 618-532-3473. There will be a Never Forget Memorial Service featuring...
CENTRALIA, IL
MIX 108

The 36th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest Returns This Saturday

Chester Bowl will come alive this Saturday for the 36th Annual Fall Fest from 9:30am-4:30pm. The entire event takes place outdoors but organizers are encouraging everyone who attends to practice safe social distancing and to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. This is a fantastic event for the entire...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
blockclubchicago.org

After Being Canceled Last Year, West Loop Art Fest Returns This Weekend

FULTON MARKET — The West Loop Art Fest is back this weekend, featuring work from local and national artists. The free event runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, along Fulton Market Street between Peoria and Aberdeen. The West Loop Community Organization and StarEvents are hosting. “This year’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Commercial

Celebrate veterans, craft beer at Hops Fest in Umatilla on Saturday

UMATILLA — St. Johns Hops is hosting its second annual Hops Fest on Saturday. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the veteran-run hops farm in Umatilla, 40923 Maxwell Road. Admission is $10 for adults and it's free for kids 16 and under. “Despite COVID, our farm has...
UMATILLA, FL
bransontrilakesnews.com

State of the Ozarks Fest returns to Hollister for fifth year

Downtown Hollister will see musicians, crafters, artists, dancers, historians, cosplayers, food and more on Saturday, Sept. 18, as the 5th Annual State of the Ozarks Fest returns. State of the Ozarks Fest is a one-day celebration, hosted by State of the Ozarks Magazine, bringing the community together in a heightened...
HOLLISTER, MO
Hampshire Review

Crafts to be offered during arts fest

In recognition of the 2021 Arts & Music Festival, the Hampshire County Public Library is partnering with the Hampshire County Arts Council to offer several bee-themed crafts. During the festival, the library will be providing 2 grab-and-go craft bags that are focused on the topic of bees and pollination. Grab some paints to design your own bee, or try a STEM experiment that lets YOU be the bee.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Evening Star

Monarch Fest is Saturday

AUBURN — The fourth annual Monarch Fest will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Greenhurst Park Commons, 1740 N. Main St. The free, educational event is for all ages. Those attending will have the chance to learn about monarchs, milkweed, culture and conservation; observe the monarch life cycle; discover life cycle crafts and songs; and learn how to tag monarchs.
AUBURN, IN
MassLive.com

Arcadia Folk Fest returns for third year

Signature Sounds Presents and Mass Audubon will hold the third annual Arcadia Folk Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19, with such acts as Suzanne Vega, Lori McKenna, Chris Smither and more. The outdoor event in Easthampton will celebrate 75-plus years of Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary. This festival’s goal is to engage more...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
aroundptown.com

Erie Street Fest Saturday

Erie Street Fest plans are being finalized for this weekend. It is looking like it’s going to be an amazing day. Stop by Legends, Harvest Bakery and More, the Pink Pony, or the Corner Café for yummy food and drinks. For the car lovers, the car show is expecting about 100 or more unique, gorgeous cars. For the kids, there is the Boxcar Parade, Color the Triangle, and the Little Miss and Mister contest. For shoppers, there are 33 vendors with handmade, homegrown products and more. Check out the vendor spotlight posts to learn more.
ERIE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy