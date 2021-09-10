The Hottest Hair Trends, Straight From The Spring/Summer 2022 Runways
The last time you were probably excited about runway hair, makeup, and nails, the world looked a little different. But if you were in dire need of inspiration for your next experiment, allow the Spring/Summer 2022 runway shows to point you in the right direction. A French bouffant in the 21st century? At Moschino's land of make-believe, anything is possible. Perhaps you're more inclined to try a sleek early-aughts vixen middle part a la a very famous supermodel (ahem, Naomi Campbell)? Sergio Hudson's band of baddies can teach you.www.elle.com
