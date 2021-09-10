CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Visitors To 9/11 Memorial Site Pay Solemn Respects

By 20 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors gathered all day at the site, paying respects and memorializing those we lost. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

People From Near And Far Pay Respects To 9/11 Victims At Ground Zero Ahead Of 20-Year Commemoration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As we approach 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, we not only look back at the lives lost but look forward at how our world has changed. President Joe Biden will be among those attending the 9/11 Memorial and Museum commemoration Saturday. The reflecting pools have been cordoned off ahead of the ceremony, as families get set to mark their return after many stayed home last year because of the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Cbs2
Bradford Era

Visitors to NYC pay tribute to 9/11 victims

Visitors to lower Manhattan described a feeling of loss and thankfulness on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4f44b31e41ab4fcfb9d3c261c646384b.
POLITICS
thecamarilloacorn.com

EDITORIAL: 9/11 anniversary one of solemnity and service

Tomorrow morning as the sun rises and signals a new day, Ventura County firefighters will stand outside the department’s 32 stations to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In full-dress uniforms with fire engines parked outside, the men and women who serve our community will begin...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC News

At least 22 farm animals, including goats, chicken carcasses and a dead pigeon, found in N.J. home

At least 22 farm animals, including goats, chicken carcasses and a dead pigeon, were found in a New Jersey home Thursday after authorities were tipped off by neighbors. H. James Boor, the director of the Division of Environmental Health for Jersey City, told NBC New York about "seven to nine" goats were found inside a three-bedroom row home in the city.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Solemn Recollections: Attorneys, Staff and Court Officials Remember 9/11

Those of us who remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001 know immediate reactions to the terrorist attacks of that day included a realization that America and the world would never be the same. And while those words may sound like a cliché, they were prophetic. The most violent foreign attack to have ever occurred on American soil has defined and shaped us, for better or worse, for the past two decades.
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

Biden to Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at 3 Memorial Sites

President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day. Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where...
U.S. POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Solemn ceremony marks 9/11 attacks

The scene just outside City Hall on Friday morning was of remembrance a day in advance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. During the gathering, Mayor Sandy Roberson, Fire Chief Corey Mercer and Police Chief Robert Hassell spoke. Hassell reflected on the news that was breaking about the attacks nearly...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thegardnernews.com

Names of 9/11 victims to be read in solemn ceremony in Rindge

RINDGE, N.H. — A reverent reading of the names of the Sept. 11 victims will be presented at the Cathedral of the Pines on the tragic day's 20th anniversary. The milestone memorial will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, rain or shine. The remembrance is presented by the Remember...
RINDGE, NH
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange holds solemn ceremony to remember 9/11 victims

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Mayor Ted R. Green, the East Orange City Council, and East Orange fire and police personnel remembered the lives lost, their loved ones and the heroic first responders. Photo Courtesy of East Orange City Hall.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
readthereporter.com

Carmel invites community to solemn remembrance ceremony on 9/11

The City of Carmel will pay respect and honor to the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the day America came under attack by terrorists in New York City and Washington, D.C. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day at the World Trade Center Towers, the Pentagon and on a hijacked plane that crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
CARMEL, IN
San Bernardino County Sun

Rancho Cucamonga remembers 9/11 with solemn ceremony

Central Park was blanketed by the solemn sounds of bagpipes and a drum tribute Saturday morning to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department organized the event in...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
heraldstandard.com

Twentieth anniversary of 9/11 an occasion for solemn remembrance

For anyone who was alive and sentient on that day, it’s hard to fathom that 20 years have gone by since Sept. 11, 2001. That’s long enough for fashions and technologies to have passed through multiple evolutions, for five presidential elections to have happened, for children to have been born and reached adulthood, for people in middle age to have joined the ranks of the elderly. Despite the fact that a little more than 7,300 days have been crossed off the calendar since that brilliant late summer morning, 9/11 can still seem vivid and shocking, particularly when you see the footage of the second plane slamming into the World Trade Center as black smoke pours from the gash already made by the first plane. It brings back all the shock and fear of that morning, when we wondered exactly how many hijacked planes were in the sky and where would they strike next.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy