The Magic of Michael Collins is back and sure to blow your mind
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. He’s been practicing magic for more than 20 years and every year, his passion for the craft has grown. As many people experienced, the pandemic temporarily put a halt on Michael Collin’s magic, but now he is back and has a long list of new tricks up his sleeve. Collins’ joins Keni Mac in studio to pull off some tricky magic that is sure to blow your mind!www.fox21news.com
Comments / 0