Former Radio Intern Testifies R. Kelly Had Her Locked In Windowless Room For Two Days Before Raping Her, Staff Warned 'Don't F—k With Mr. Kelly'

It’s been 20 years since Aaliyah’s tragic plane crash in 2001. Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at the questions that still surround that day and shocking new details that have been revealed about the moments before the singer boarded the flight. Dr. Oz also speaks to Aaliyah’s uncle in an exclusive interview. He emotionally describes how the tragic loss of his niece still affects him and sets the record straight about what the family knew about her illegal marriage and alleged abuse at the hands of R. Kelly.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO