Former Radio Intern Testifies R. Kelly Had Her Locked In Windowless Room For Two Days Before Raping Her, Staff Warned 'Don't F—k With Mr. Kelly'
A new witness has taken the stand in the ongoing R. Kelly sex trafficking trial that becomes more and more harrowing by the day. Joining other survivors of the R&B legend's alleged long history of abuse — which includes accusations of grooming, assault, and forcing a woman to eat fecal matter — is a former radio station intern who attempted to interview the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer back in 2003.okmagazine.com
Comments / 0