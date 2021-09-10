CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

From Westworld to Wes’s World: Jeffrey Wright on The French Dispatch

By Rebecca For d
Vanity Fair
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emmy winner channeled James Baldwin and Tennessee Williams for director Wes Anderson, who wooed Wright with his lyrical writing and the power of a “well-considered comma.”. If you were at the Telluride Film Festival, you might have spotted a man casually dressed in jeans and a peach T-shirt biking...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Film Freak Central

Telluride '21: The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun. starring Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright. by Walter Chaw Out of three sections, not including a framing story, there is one that gets what it's after with the soul of wit and a tug of the heart along the way. It's the middle section, the one concerning a brilliant modern artist incarcerated in a French prison for dismembering two bartenders who falls in love with one of his jailers. He is Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro) and his eternal Beatrice, his jack-booted muse, is Simone (Léa Seydoux), and the pas de deux they perform together encapsulates a range of lovely nuance that crystallizes what it is that Wes Anderson does very well, if only occasionally these days, in brief flashes glimpsed between the metric ton of artifice and affectation. For many, the chantilly is the point of Anderson--those gaudy elements that make him one of the most satirized filmmakers of his generation. For me, and up through The Darjeeling Limited, what I liked best about Wes Anderson was his sometimes shockingly effective grappling with absent fathers and broken families. His twee quirk used to be a delivery system for emotional squalls. Now, if those crescendos are there, they're gasping for air.
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘The French Dispatch’ Featurette and Poster Centers on Bill Murray’s Editor Character

Ahead of its upcoming October release, Fox Searchlight has released a new teaser for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, the director’s latest in a series of candy-colored stories focusing on a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. The new teaser, accompanied by a matching poster, features one of Anderson’s many muses, the effusive Bill Murray, doing what he does best: deadpan comedy.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The French Dispatch Featurette Explores Wes Anderson's Love Letter to Journalists

Wes Anderson has surrounded himself with an incomparable cast of A-listers to help him trumpet his adoration of the outlier journalists passionately creating their art in far flung places and returning with tales found in publications like 'The New Yorker.' He presents us with The French Dispatch. This week Anderson sat down with the help of his cast to give us an introduction to his homage, that's, "3 things- anthology, 'The New Yorker,' and a French movie."
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Recalls Intense Safety Protocols For Filming Mid-Pandemic

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The entertainment industry faced a series of unprecedented challenges as a result of the ongoing pandemic. A number of blockbusters were in the midst of filming when sets closed, including Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Jeffrey Wright will debut as James Gordon in the highly anticipated blockbuster, and recently recalled the intense safety protocols for filming mid-pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Paul Reiser
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Tennessee Williams
GamesRadar+

Jeffrey Wright reveals how The Batman's Gotham stands out from other versions

Jeffrey Wright has talked about how The Batman's version of Gotham is different to any of its predecessors' take on the city. Speaking to Indie Wire, Wright said the Gotham in the film's script is "unlike Gothams we'd seen before. It was a Gotham we could touch. The way the Batmobile was described, I understood the aesthetic we were going for was something really palpable. If you squint your eyes in some backstreet of New York, you could see it appear."
MOVIES
The New Yorker

How Wes Anderson Turned The New Yorker Into “The French Dispatch”

On October 2nd, Wes Anderson’s new movie, “The French Dispatch,” will make its American début at the fifty-ninth New York Film Festival. It’s an anthology film, portraying the goings-on at a fictional weekly magazine that looks an awful lot like—and was, in fact, inspired by—The New Yorker. The staff of the fictional weekly, and the stories it publishes—four of which are dramatized in the film—are also inspired by The New Yorker. To portray these characters, American expatriates in a made-up French city, Ennui-sur-Blasé, Anderson has drawn from his regular posse—Bill Murray (who plays a vinegary character based on The New Yorker’s founding editor, Harold Ross), Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Frances McDormand—and on some first-timers, including Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Benicio del Toro, and Jeffrey Wright. Anderson is something of a New Yorker nut, having discovered the magazine in his high-school library, in Texas, and later collecting hundreds of bound copies and gaining a deep familiarity with many of its writers. In conjunction with the film’s release, the director—a seven-time Oscar nominee, for movies including “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “Moonrise Kingdom”—has published “An Editor’s Burial,” an anthology of writings that inspired the movie, many originally published in The New Yorker. For the book’s introduction, he spoke to me about his longtime relationship with The New Yorker and how it influenced the new film. “The French Dispatch” will open to the general public on October 22nd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Zurich Film Festival Reveals Line-Up: 'Spencer,' 'The Last Duel,' 'French Dispatch' to Join 'No Time to Die'

Zurich Film Festival, which kicks off on Sept. 23, has revealed this year’s line-up of films, including Princess Diana-inspired “Spencer” with Kirsten Stewart and Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch.”. Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” starring Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” featuring...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westworld#The French Dispatch#The New Yorker#Vanity Fair#Cafe Select#Angoul Me
TVLine

Comedic Batman Podcast Serial, Starring Jeffrey Wright in Title Role, Set to Premiere on HBO Max

Unclog your cowl ears, because Batman: The Audio Adventures is heading to HBO Max — and on Batman Day, of course. Starring Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, The Batman‘s Jim Gordon) in the title role, Rosario Dawson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as Catwoman, John Leguizamo (Bloodline) as the Riddler, and “a who’s who of incredible Saturday Night Live alums,” the scripted podcast serial is described as a “rollicking, over-the-top Batman adventure,” drawing inspiration from the spirited fun of the 1960s Batman TV series fronted by Adam West, the vintage noir atmosphere of Batman: The Animated Series, and the entire 80-plus year history of Batman. All...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Batman star Jeffrey Wright describes the “panic” of filming during pandemic

Not even Gotham’s caped crusader can fight a pandemic. Actor Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordan in Matt Reeve’s upcoming Batman movie, has shared how terrifying it was filming the superhero flick during Covid-19. After James Gunn’s action movie, The Suicide Squad, released earlier this year, The Batman is set...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

London Film Festival: ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘French Dispatch,’ ‘Succession’ Added as Full Lineup Unveiled

The 2021 BFI London Film Festival — set to run Oct. 6-17 — has unveiled its full program, with a sizeable haul of major titles joining the lineup. Alongside already announced opener, The Harder They Fall, gala screening The Power of the Dog, closing night film The Tragedy of Macbeth and the official competition titles, other films added to the mix now include Kenneth Branagh’s Telluride-bowing Belfast, Wes Anderson’s all-star feature The French Dispatch, Pablo Larrain’s Kristen Stewart-starring Princess Diana fable Spencer (which recently premiered in Venice), and Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright’s homage to central London starring Anya Taylor-Joy and...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Jeffrey Wright Describes How Unique Matt Reeves’ Gotham Is

The Batman star Jeffrey Wright discussed how unique Matt Reeves’ take on Gotham is. One of the most anticipated blockbusters coming out of 2022 has to be Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is set to be a darker, more detective-driven take on The Caped Crusader. The first look from the film, which premiered at last year’s DC Fandome, teased a Gotham that was (quite literally) Gothic and grimy in nature. It’s no surprise that the film was shot in Glasgow, perhaps the quintessential model of a working, modern Gothic city.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

The Batman's Jeffrey Wright Recalls Set Shutdown Due to COVID Concerns

Jeffrey Wright recalls how the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic shut down the set of The Batman in March 2020 and the aftermath of getting back to work on the Matt Reeves reboot. On March 14, Warner Bros. paused production for two weeks in the United Kingdom, only for Reeves to reveal on March 25 that filming was on hold indefinitely. After delays caused the DC Films studio to push back Batman from June to October 2021, filming restarted briefly — only to halt again when lead Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus. The Batman is still on track for a March 4, 2022 release only in theaters.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Nightmare Alley: First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Noir Thriller

The Oscar-winning filmmaker directs Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett in a story of seduction and treachery. Deception is at the core of Guillermo del Toro’s new thriller Nightmare Alley, but the Oscar-winning filmmaker actually wants to be completely honest with audiences: This movie is not what you might think it is. The ominous title, combined with the del Toro’s long history of bringing ghosts, ghouls, and twisted creatures to the screen in films from Cronos to The Shape of Water, may lead to the mistaken assumption that it’s another otherworldly tale. Nightmare Alley is actually his take on classic film noir, marking a stark shift for the filmmaker. But he knows the false impression might stick.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Hamptons Festival Film Slate Includes ‘Spencer,’ ‘The French Dispatch,’ ‘Power of the Dog’

The Hamptons Intl. Film Festival will open with the world premiere of Matthew Heineman’s “The First Wave” on Oct. 7 and buzzy titles including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” as the Saturday centerpiece film and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” in the additional spotlight selection. The in-person festival ends Oct. 13 with Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch.” The festival takes place in the Hamptons on the Eastern End of Long Island, N.Y. from Oct. 7-13. Masks and proof of vaccination are required in theaters.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy