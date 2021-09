NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Today, we hear from 9/11 survivors brought together for the first time to share their experiences. The group is not only battling with memories of that fateful day, but also illnesses that followed. Sitting side by side are very different people — a priest, an actress, a steel welder — strangers who share something significant; they each have an emotional 9/11 story. “I think it’s very important to keep the story alive,” survivor Fred Eichler told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. Eichler was on the 83rd floor of the North Tower. He watched a plane fly into the building and was trapped. “Debris was...

