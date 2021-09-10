CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Upheaval at Prince Charles’s Private Foundation

By Erin Vanderhoo f
Vanity Fair
Cover picture for the articleAt some point in the 1980s, Prince Charles welcomed a new assistant valet named Michael Fawcett onto his staff. Fawcett, the son of an accountant from Orpington, had begun his career at Buckingham Palace in 1981 as a footman for Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, he rose through the ranks at the palace “by impressing the right people,” and eventually became one of Charles’s most trusted employees. Over the weekend, about 40 years after entering the royal service, Fawcett stepped down from his role as the head of the Prince’s Foundation, as reports in The Sunday Times and the Mail on Sunday accused him of improperly assisting a Saudi businessman in getting an honorary CBE in 2016 after the businessman donated to Charles’s charities. (Prince’s Foundation chairman Douglas Connell has said the resignation was temporary, and that Fawcett was willing to participate in an investigation.)

