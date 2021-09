The first thing you notice when you walk into ReVoaked Sandwiches — that is, after the intoxicating aroma of woodsmoke that permeates the room — is owner Stephan Ledbetter, head down, methodically piecing together sandwiches with the focus you'd see on a fine-dining chef using tweezers to place microgreens on a poached piece of halibut. Though everything below his chin is obscured by the stunning, carved-wood half wall that separates the open line from the small dining room, you can tell by the way Ledbetter maintains his posture that, though he's busy, he refuses to rush through a process as seemingly banal as placing sliced pepperoni atop a thin piece of cheese. It's completely atypical for a fast-casual sandwich shop, even one in the Central West End.

